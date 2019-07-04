Sword GRC announces dates for Policy Management and Risk Management workshops in New York and Dublin

Additional Governance, Compliance and Risk workshops hosted by “Father of GRC”, Michael Rasmussen, highlight the increased regulatory demands on businesses

The workshops are a blueprint for effective management,for delegates to fully understand and embrace GRC processes and architectures to apply in their own organizations.” — Keith Ricketts, Vice President of Global Marketing, Sword GRC

LONDON, UK, July 4, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sword GRC , a supplier of specialist risk, compliance and governance solutions, has announced further dates for its popular workshops, ‘Risk Management by Design’ being held in The Westbury, Dublin, on 22nd October 2019 and ‘Policy Management by Design’, set in the iconic One World Trade Center, New York, on 24th October 2019. The workshops follow the success of the Sword GRC events held in London in June. Hosting the workshops again will be Michael Rasmussen, GRC Pundit at GRC 20/20 Research and an internationally recognized expert on governance, risk management and compliance. Known as the “Father of GRC”, Rasmussen was the first to define and model the GRC market in 2002, while at Forrester Research, Inc.The Sword GRC events comprise lectures and workshop tasks on risk, compliance and policy management responsibilities. The Risk Management workshop includes; Risk Management Strategy, Processes, Information Architecture and Technology Architecture. The Policy Management workshop focuses on a creating a process lifecycle for managing policies, including establishing ownership, accountability, communication, tracking and metrics. Delegates will also learn how to map policies to an organization’s objectives, risks, controls, issues, and other GRC areas.Keith Ricketts, Vice President of Global Marketing at Sword GRC said; “We are delighted to be again running our highly popular workshops with Michael Rasmussen’s expertise on the topics of GRC strategy and process. We are expecting the same high level of interest as our workshops in London - the fact that they were over-subscribed demonstrates how important it is for companies to have a well thought-out and implemented approach to risk and policy management today.“The workshops are a blueprint for effective management, designed to be highly interactive and provide a learning environment for delegates to fully understand and embrace GRC processes and architectures to apply in their own organizations.”Michael Rasmussen said; “Both an effective and agile risk and policy management function requires collaboration across an organization. They pull together disparate risk, compliance and governance information from different operations to provide meaningful information for decision makers, including the Board and senior management, GRC professionals and business managers.“The workshops have been designed to help attendees define a framework for risk and policy management. The agendas also include sessions on how technology can play a critical role in supporting operations to manage and provide the required information and metrics for GRC related issues across the enterprise.”For more information or to book a place, please visit: https://www.sword-grc.com/events/



