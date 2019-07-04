The Leading Glass Manufacturer in China - HHG Glass

HHGLogo

SHAHE, HEBEI, CHINA, July 4, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- HHG, an effective and professional glass manufacturer that gives solution to any building facade, glass works, and other else, is pleased to recommend their exceptional services to the valued customers. With 25 years of exceptional services and performance, HHG guarantees high-quality glass works that can satisfy any glass refurbishment and task.HHG provides varying glass include range of tempered glass textured glass and etched glass. With more 20 years development, there are two produce lines of pattern glass ,two lines of float glass and one line of restoration glass. All our glass products are strict quality control and carefully packed in strong wooden case, ensure you receive the finest quality glass safety in time.HHG tempered glass is a kind of prestressing glass. In order to improve the strength of glass, chemical or physical methods are usually used to form compressive stress on the surface of glass. When the glass bears external forces, it first counteracts the surface stress, thus improving the bearing capacity, enhancing the glass's own resistance to wind pressure, heat and cold, impact and so on.SecurityWhen the glass is destroyed by external force, the fragments will form small obtuse-angle fragments similar to honeycombs, which is not easy to cause serious harm to human body.high strengthThe impact strength and flexural strength of tempered glass with the same thickness are 3-5 times of those of ordinary glass and 3-5 times of those of ordinary glass.thermal stabilityTempered glass has good thermal stability, can withstand three times the temperature difference of ordinary glass, and can withstand the temperature difference change of 300 C.AdvantageThe first is that the strength of glass is several times higher than that of ordinary glass, and it is bending resistant.Secondly, it is safe to use, and the increase of its carrying capacity improves the fragility. Even toughened glass is damaged by small fragments without sharp angle, which greatly reduces the harm to human body. The quench and heat resistance of tempered glass is 3 to 5 times higher than that of ordinary glass, and it can generally withstand the temperature difference of more than 250 degrees, which has obvious effect on preventing thermal cracking. It's one of the safety glasses. To ensure the safety of qualified materials for high-rise buildings.About HHGHHG is a reliable and trust worthy glass manufacturer that ships its product across the world. With 25 years of experience in the field of glass works and production, HHG confidently guarantees high-quality glass products and services.For further details, visit this website: www.hhglass.com or call John Wang through this number: 15931980073.



