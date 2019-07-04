Pet Purchases by Income Level

In a survey conducted by Rong360 Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT), nearly 10% of pet owners reported willingness to spend more than ¥1,000 (~$145) per month.

Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT)

BEIJING, CHINA, July 4, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- As younger generations become less interested in having children, pets have steadily grown in popularity. In recent years, pets have become an important—even irreplaceable—part of many people’s lives. In a survey conducted by Rong360 Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT), titled “The ‘it’ economy, how much are you willing to spend on your pet?”, nearly 10% of pet owners reported willingness to spend more than ¥1,000 (~$145) per month. The survey also found more men than women are willing to spend more than ¥10,000 (~$1453).The largest group would spend ¥1,000-3,000 (~$145-435) to acquire a petThe Rong360 Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT) survey found that 36.9% of interviewees would spend ¥1,000-3,000 (~$145-435) to buy a pet. Not surprisingly, higher incomes correlated with greater willingness to spend. Among respondents with monthly incomes of ¥20,000-30,000 (~$2907-4360), 21.88% said they would spend more than ¥10,000 (~$1453).More than 40% would spend ¥200-500 (~$30-70) on upkeepAccording to the survey, the largest group of respondents—40%—would spend ¥200-500 (~$30-70) per month to care for their pet. Additionally, 8.4% of respondents reported willingness to spend more than ¥1,000(~$145), which again correlated with income levels. In fact, 11.9% of interviewees with monthly incomes greater than ¥30,000 (~$4360)said they would spend more than ¥5,000(~$730)on their pet.Pet-related spending levels have risen among populations living in counties and the countryside.Interestingly, spending levels for buying or maintaining a pet have risen among people living in counties and the countryside. According to the survey, 10.87% of this group said they would spend more than ¥10,000 (~$1450) to buy a pet—a greater proportion than found in tier 1 cities, and the highest among all geographic regions. Moreover, 5% of county and countryside respondents reported willingness to spend more than ¥5,000 (~$730) per month.Overall, the survey confirms pets are becoming more and more popular throughout the population.Source: Rong360 Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT)



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.