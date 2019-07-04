The Scientology Information Center Serves Afternoon Tea, Camaraderie and Inspiration for Happiness

Manager of the Scientology Information Center, Amber Skjelset, welcoming guests to the center’s community board room, housed in the historic Clearwater building. The center is open to the public daily from 10am to 10pm.

We all have such a busy schedule in life. It’s important to take a moment to get together, sit down, and enjoy the company of one another and enjoy the simple things.” — Amber Skjelset, Manager of the Scientology Information Center

CLEARWATER, FL, US, July 4, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Saturday, June 29th from 3-5pm, the Scientology Information Center sponsored an afternoon tea at the Center, located in the Historic Clearwater Building in Downtown Clearwater.

The tea was served in the Information Center’s board room, a space open to social, civic and non-profit groups for small gatherings and events.

Guests enjoyed raspberry, peppermint, chamomile and green teas offset with sandwiches, raisin and glaze-drizzled scones. During the event, the group enjoyed catching up.

At the gathering’s close guests watched a brief inspirational video presentation, “Is it Possible to be Happy” from the Scientology TV Network, a universal message from L. Ron Hubbard quite relevant to the often tumultuous world we live in today.

It said in part, “Our main problem in life is happiness…Well, I’ll tell you a funny thing. A lot of philosophers have said this many, many times, but the truth of the matter is that all the happiness you will ever find lies in you.” L. Ron Hubbard”

Amber Skjelset, the center manager and the event hostess shared the Church’s interest in sponsoring such community events saying, “We all have such a busy schedule in life. It’s important to take a moment to get together, sit down, and enjoy the company of one another and enjoy the simple things.”

That message resonated with the guests.

“This was such a beautiful tea,” said Mary, the event organizer. “Everyone definitely enjoyed themselves and we are looking forward to having another one next year.”

The center hosts tea-parties, concerts, theatrical performances, receptions for the community and provides a forum for people to learn about Scientology. There is a permanent exhibit with interactive audio/visual displays and panels for a self-guided tour highlighting basic Scientology beliefs, Churches around the world, ongoing social programs and the life of L. Ron Hubbard, Scientology’s founder.

To learn more about hosting a community gathering in the Info Center board room or for more information about the Scientology Information Center please contact Ms. Amber Skjelset, at 727-467-6966 or e-mail her at amber@cos.flag.org. The center is open daily from 10am-10pm and requires no appointment to visit.

The Scientology Information Center:

The Scientology Information Center, located in the century-old Clearwater Building in downtown Clearwater, opened on July 11, 2015, and currently houses a gallery of audiovisual displays with some 400 videos. The Center is open to all and provides a self-guided tour showing basic Scientology beliefs, Churches around the world, ongoing social programs and the life of L. Ron Hubbard, Scientology’s founder. The Center offers tours to the broad public and civic leaders; holds concerts, theatrical performances and receptions for the community; and opens up the use of its conference room to social, civic and non-profit groups.

For more information on Scientology, visit www.scientology.org or the Scientology Network on DirecTV channel 320, or streaming at www.scientology.tv or apps at appleTV, fireTV and ROKU



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.