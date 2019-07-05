Cedar Management Group Announces HOA Management Office Expansion in Raleigh-Durham

Cedar Management Group Logo

Cedar Management Group, an Accredited HOA Management Company, announces larger office for their Raleigh NC HOA Management Operations

RALEIGH, NC, USA, July 5, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cedar Management Group has opened a new, larger office location to support its continued growth in the Raleigh-Durham area. The company has made the decision due to the recent housing growth in areas surrounding the Triangle and the added demand for HOA management companies in Raleigh.

From 2012- 2017, Raleigh’s population has increased by 12.3 percent and continues to grow. Affordable housing and home value appreciation have allowed Raleigh to become one of the top cities for new homeowners.

Builders are choosing Raleigh and cities surrounding the Triangle including Cary, Apex, and Mooresville for their development sites. Hundreds of office buildings, apartment complexes, and residential communities are planned to be built within the next few years.

“We want to provide the best management services to associations all over North Carolina.” says President of Cedar Management Group, Paul Greiner. He continues, “Raleigh is quickly becoming one of the most popular cities to live in and see why.”

Raleigh, NC is home to nearly 470,000 residents and increasing every day. The city appeals to homeowners young and old. According to Livability, Raleigh is the “2nd Best Place to Live in 2019,” and it shows. With exciting activities, friendly neighbors, and affordable housing it is no wonder why Raleigh’s communities are thriving.

Homes.com listed Raleigh has the 2nd most family-friendly city in the country. They pulled information from City Data, Care.com, and various government agency reporting databases and looked at many factors. Raleigh was rated highly in all areas including quality of schools, cost of living, and many other areas.

The growing housing market is also a major contributing factor. When asked about the growth of the housing market, Greiner stated, “Because of the development that is taking place, we've had an increase in the number of association board members and developers contact us for HOA management proposals."

Cedar plans to continue expand its HOA and condominium property management services to Raleigh, NC and the surrounding areas.

Paul stated, “We cannot overstate how happy we are with our team and their efforts to give our board members the be possible service. Cedar’s growth is possible because of them and we want to continue to provide the best possible service we can. We encourage anyone in the Raleigh-Durham area that needs assistance with their homeowners association to contact us so we can help them.”

Cedar's Raleigh HOA management office is located at:

4801 Glenwood Ave

Suite 200

Raleigh NC 27612



About Cedar Management Group

Cedar Management Group is an Accredited Association Management Company that provides homeowner association and condominium management to communities in both North and South Carolina. Cedar’s staff members are certified in HOA property management by the Community Association Institute. Cedar Management Group has a staff of over 200 professionals who service associations in both Carolinas from a total of fifteen office locations. The company currently provides management services to over 600 associations and over 100,000 homes in both North and South Carolina. For more information regarding Cedar Management Group, please visit http://www.mycmg.com or call (877) 252-3327.





