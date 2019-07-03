Albumen Gallery Launches Relationship with Award Winning Turkish Photographer Nevzat Yildirim

Orphan, Takhar, FinAfghanistan

New online exhibition 'After the Conflict' marks the launch of Albumen Gallery’s relationship with Turkish photographer Nevzat Yildirim.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 3, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In 2013 and 2015 Turkish photographer Nevzat Yildirim was invited by a Turkish Human Rights Charity to travel to Yemen and Afghanistan respectively to document some of the charity’s work with orphaned children.

Working on these projects in countries that were or had been war zones left a deep impression on the photographer. The series 'After the Conflict' was born out of this work.

Nevzat Yildirim does not set out to add to the genre catalogue of general war photography documenting and reporting from specific conflict zones. His pictures address a wider concern that transcends any specific geo-political theatres of war.

The poignant juxtaposition of children and abandoned wrecked tanks form a powerful J'Accuse - a visual protest reminding us that the lives of children are all too often accepted collateral damage of conflict.

This is what's left behind after the conflict. Casually abandoned wrecked hardware and often damaged and dislocated children torn from their families - their innocence robbed. And yet, the photos also capture something else. Despite the destruction, chaos and disturbing experiences these children demonstrate a strength and positive energy in getting on with building a new life.

'After the Conflict' Photo Book

The exhibition will be accompanied by the limited edition hardcopy photo book ‘After the Conflict’ published in the Albumen Gallery Publishing Series.

Nevzat Yildirim

A Fine Arts Honours graduate from Kocaeli University Nevzat Yildirim obtained his MA in Photography at the Institute of Fine Arts at the Mimar Sinan University.

Stephan Schmid, founder director at Albumen Gallery says, "we’re excited about the opportunity to work with Nevzat Yildirim, an outstanding photographer, whose work can be found in the Boston Museum of Modern Art and several private collections."

About Albumen Gallery

Albumen Gallery was set up in London in 2013. Specialising in 20th century and contemporary photography. Albumen Gallery responds to shifting trends in how photographic art is experienced and purchased by collectors. In a world where online immediacy and global availability become accepted and expected Albumen Gallery eschews a permanent brick and mortar gallery space targeting through its online exhibition programme a wider international audience.

The gallery's online presence is firmly coupled with a dedicated personalised customer and advisory service.

Pioneering the online gallery without walls concept, Albumen Gallery is continuously developing the format and potential of online exhibitions as an accepted platform for exhibiting art photography.

The Albumen Gallery Publishing series accompanies each exhibition with a dedicated photo book. The books in the series don't merely serve as exhibition catalogues but are photo books in their own right allowing exhibition visitors and collectors to engage with the photographer's work beyond the run of the exhibition.



