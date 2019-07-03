reTyre Expands to Swiss market with Rasant GmbH Partnership

Norwegian tire company, reTyre, keeps growing internationally by signing Swiss distributor, Rasant GmbH.

OSLO, NORWAY, July 3, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Norwegian tire company, reTyre, keeps growing internationally by signing Swiss distributor, Rasant GmbH.

reTyre’s new partner works with close to 800 bike stores in Switzerland – substantial connections that can make reTyre modular tyre products available at a great number of stores in Switzerland in the future.

Rasant GmbH exclusively distributes various bike-parts and bike-accessories in the Swiss market. The business is built on great enthusiasm for everything bike related and of course mountain biking. They focus on distributing brands that are unique and of high quality.

"This partnership was a perfect fit from day one and I really look forward to collaborating with Rasant to increase the number of winter cyclists in Switzerland and to bring the modular system to commuters and e-bike riders," says Alexander Gjendem Gjørven, COO of reTyre. "Having a local partner that has built relations with Swiss retailers for more than a decade is highly beneficial for reTyre. With them being in control of customer masses and the handling of logistics within Switzerland, we at reTyre can focus our efforts on developing and manufacturing excellent tires and Skins that can take bikers to wherever they want to ride."

reTyre produces the world’s first modular tire system – the combination of zipper tires and zip-on tire treads (Skins) which make it possible for cyclists to change tires according to road conditions in seconds. They currently offer four detachable skins. The two off-road options, Gravel Chaser and Trail Rider are the perfect match to Switzerland’s magnificent biking trails during the summer, and their studded winter options, Ice Racer and Winter Traveler can significantly increase the number of days bikers enjoy their bike during late autumn, winter and early spring when temperatures are unstable.

For detailed information on all reTyre modular tyre products, visit the brand-new company website reTyre.co.

For detailed information on Rasant GmbH, visit rasant.ch



