Royal Canadian Navy, NATO STO – CMRE & Portuguese Navy to Discuss Data Exploitation at Maritime Information Warfare 2019

Maritime Information Warfare 2019

SMi Group Reports: Senior military officials will be addressing a key theme on data exploitation at the Maritime Information Warfare conference this November

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 3, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- A key theme to be discussed at the 3rd Annual Maritime Information conference, taking place on the 18th-19th November 2019, is ‘Information as an Enabler: Data exploitation’. This will be addressed by three senior military officials from the Royal Canadian Navy, NATO STO – CRME (Centre for Maritime Research and Experimentation), and Portuguese Navy.For those interested in attending, there is a £100 early bird discount expiring at midnight on Monday 30th September 2019. Register online at http://www.maritimeinfowarfare.com/einpr3 Featured expert speakers and their presentations on day one of the event include:Commander Lee Atkinson, DNR 6 (Naval Requirements Communications, Information Systems and Cyber), Royal Canadian Navy will be presenting ‘Transforming Data Gathering, Data Storage and Data Exploitation: The Insight Decision Support System’. The presentation will cover:• Optimizing Big Data and predictive analytics for Canada’s maritime situational awareness• How to gather and exploit intelligence using all of the below to provide a holistic picture: computational intelligence, adaptive behavioural learning, predictive modelling, pattern recognition• Create actionable intelligence from vast amounts of data being generated in real time from various sources without the need for excessive human input• Seamless integration into current platforms• Challenging the trend towards complexity through a streamlined systemCommander Amleto Gabellone, Program Manager - Research Development, NATO STO-CMRE will be presenting ‘Using Machine Learning and Forms of AI to Improve Maritime Data Gathering and Exploitation’. The presentation will cover:• In what different ways can AI be used to further operational capability and situational awareness through data in the Maritime Domain• Challenges in developing new techniques and how these can be overcome• Interoperability in information warfare amongst NATO countries and how it can help achieve superiorityCommander Miguel Bessa Pacheco, Head of Intelligence Division, Portuguese Navy will be presenting ‘Boosting Naval ISR Abilities through the Exploitation of SIGINT, GEOINT, and OSINT’. The presentation will cover:• Engaging with the challenges of gathering, storing and exploring large quantities of data available• Data mining to maximal effect and the need to balance between under-examining and over-examining data• Optimising the use of GEOINT and OSINT in support to Maritime Operations• Case Study on the Portuguese Navy’s use of Information Exploitation and how it provides an operational advantageThe 2019 agenda will also cover other key themes including Information Resilience: Systems and Platforms, Information Denial: Cyber Warfare, Information as an Effecter, Hybrid Warfare: Cyber and Maritime Domains, and Training for Information Warfare.The brochure with the full two-day agenda and speaker line up is available to download online at http://www.maritimeinfowarfare.com/einpr3 Maritime Information Warfare18th-19th November 2019Copthorne Tara Hotel, London, UKActing military and government personnel rates are available.For sponsorship and exhibition enquiries:Please contact Justin Predescu on +44 (0) 20 7827 6130 or email jpredescu@smi-online.co.ukFor delegate enquiries:Please contact Alan Lam on +44 (0) 20 7827 6112 or email alam@smi-online.co.uk---- END ----About SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



