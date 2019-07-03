Global Tire Recycling Market Share, Size, Growth Opportunities, Key Driven Factors, Market Scenario Forecast to 2025

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

PUNE, INDIA, July 3, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tire recycling, or rubber recycling, is the process of recycling waste tires that are no longer suitable for use on vehicles due to wear or irreparable damage. These tires are a challenging source of waste, due to the large volume produced, the durability of the tires, and the components in the tire that are ecologically problematic.

In 2018, the global Tire Recycling market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of XYZ% during 2019-2025.

The study of the global Tire Recycling market has been done in an extensive manner to grab precise insights. A thorough secondary research is undertaken to accumulate information about the market, the parent market, and the peer market. The findings were then validated through primary research by conducting interviews of industry experts and key opinion leaders (KOLs) across the value chain. Following this, both top-down as well as bottom-up methodologies were employed to project the overall market size. Lastly, the market is effectively branched down and data triangulation procedures are implemented to ascertain the size of each segment and subsegment.

Surveys and proper researches are conducted for the Tire Recycling market and assist in collaboration of studies over trends, pricing, potential growth, opportunities, and restraints. The report is analyzed deeply to gain every parameter and provides extensive coverage of new revenue pockets. This allows the Tire Recycling market to estimate and validate future approaches so that new opportunities are introduced to increase the Tire Recycling market expansion by the year 2025.

This report focuses on the global Tire Recycling status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Tire Recycling development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Miami Tire Recycling Company

reRubber

L & S Tire

Tire Disposal & Recycling

Rethink Tires

Champlin Tire Recycling

Lakin Tire

New River Tire Recycling

GENAN

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Automobile Tire

Rubber Products

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Cement Manufacturing

Tire-derived Products

Tire Pyrolysis

Repurposing

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The automotive industry in recent years has worked with top technology companies, hand-in-hand to deliver comfortable, safe, and most advanced cars. This industry is predicted to progress further, going a step ahead to a more digitized and connected environment. Various trends are driving the growth of the automotive industry. For instance, the way people are relating to cars in the last few years has changed. The notion of car sharing is gaining prominence with fuel prices escalating, and consumers awareness regarding climate change is increasing. Moreover, the availability of convenient and low-cost ride-sharing services have also intensified the trend. The concept of car sharing is affecting the industry significantly. Ride-hailing applications have flooded the sector with many able to solve the problem of public transport and provide door-to-door transport.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

14 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

……Continued

