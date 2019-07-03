Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Global Location Awareness Service Market Report 2019-2025 by Technology, Future Trends, Top Key Players and more...

A new market study, titled “Global Location Awareness Service Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, July 3, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Location Awareness Service Market

Location awareness refers to devices that can passively or actively determine their location. Navigational instruments provide location coordinates for vessels and vehicles. Surveying equipment identifies location with respect to a well-known location wireless communications device. Network location awareness (NLA) describes the location of a node in a network. The term applies to navigating, real-time locating and positioning support with global, regional or local scope. The term has been applied to traffic, logistics, business administration and leisure applications. Location awareness is supported by navigation systems, positioning systems and/or locating services. 

Location awareness without the active participation of the device is known as non-cooperative locating or detection. This report focuses on the global Location Awareness Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Location Awareness Service development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study 
IBM Corporation 
Microsoft Corporation 
Cisco Systems, Inc. 
HP Enterprise Company 
Google Inc. 
Oracle Corporation 
SAP SE 
SAS Institute Inc.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into 
Real-time Locating 
Fuzzy Locating

Market segment by Application, split into 
Navigation 
Surveying 
Business process 
Warehouse and routing 
Consumer

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers 
United States 
Europe 
China 
Japan 
Southeast Asia 
India 
Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are: 
To analyze global Location Awareness Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. 
To present the Location Awareness Service development in United States, Europe and China. 
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies. 
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of Content:
1 Report Overview 
2 Global Growth Trends 
3 Market Share by Key Players 
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application 
5 United States 
6 Europe 
7 China 
8 Japan 
9 Southeast Asia 
10 India 
11 Central & South America 
12 International Players Profiles 
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025 
14 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix 

