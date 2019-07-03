Global Location Awareness Service Market Report 2019-2025 by Technology, Future Trends, Top Key Players and more...

A new market study, titled “Global Location Awareness Service Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, July 3, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Location Awareness Service Market

Location awareness refers to devices that can passively or actively determine their location. Navigational instruments provide location coordinates for vessels and vehicles. Surveying equipment identifies location with respect to a well-known location wireless communications device. Network location awareness (NLA) describes the location of a node in a network. The term applies to navigating, real-time locating and positioning support with global, regional or local scope. The term has been applied to traffic, logistics, business administration and leisure applications. Location awareness is supported by navigation systems, positioning systems and/or locating services.

Location awareness without the active participation of the device is known as non-cooperative locating or detection. This report focuses on the global Location Awareness Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Location Awareness Service development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Cisco Systems, Inc.

HP Enterprise Company

Google Inc.

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

SAS Institute Inc.

Request Free Sample Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3962517-global-location-awareness-service-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Real-time Locating

Fuzzy Locating

Market segment by Application, split into

Navigation

Surveying

Business process

Warehouse and routing

Consumer

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Location Awareness Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Location Awareness Service development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

14 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

View Detailed Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3962517-global-location-awareness-service-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

Contact Us:

NORAH TRENT

sales@wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.