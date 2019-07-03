Global Location Awareness Service Market Report 2019-2025 by Technology, Future Trends, Top Key Players and more...
Location awareness refers to devices that can passively or actively determine their location. Navigational instruments provide location coordinates for vessels and vehicles. Surveying equipment identifies location with respect to a well-known location wireless communications device. Network location awareness (NLA) describes the location of a node in a network. The term applies to navigating, real-time locating and positioning support with global, regional or local scope. The term has been applied to traffic, logistics, business administration and leisure applications. Location awareness is supported by navigation systems, positioning systems and/or locating services.
Location awareness without the active participation of the device is known as non-cooperative locating or detection. This report focuses on the global Location Awareness Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Location Awareness Service development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
IBM Corporation
Microsoft Corporation
Cisco Systems, Inc.
HP Enterprise Company
Google Inc.
Oracle Corporation
SAP SE
SAS Institute Inc.
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Real-time Locating
Fuzzy Locating
Market segment by Application, split into
Navigation
Surveying
Business process
Warehouse and routing
Consumer
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Location Awareness Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Location Awareness Service development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table of Content:
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends
3 Market Share by Key Players
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
5 United States
6 Europe
7 China
8 Japan
9 Southeast Asia
10 India
11 Central & South America
12 International Players Profiles
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
14 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
