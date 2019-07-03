Berlin To Tour Europe In Support of Forthcoming Album “Transcendance”

Berlin Berlin - Transcendance

40th Anniversary tour with B-52’s sells out in the US, Europe next!

LONDON, UK, July 3, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The original multi-platinum selling band Berlin, return with a bold new album of superb, highly danceable, and powerful new music titled “Transcendance” on August 2, 2019! Vocalist Terri Nunn rejoins co-founders John Crawford and David Diamond for what promises to be one of the most talked about releases of the year!Billboard.com has already premiered one of the tracks and announced the album as well as the 8-week 40th Anniversary US Tour that starts in July!Read the new article about Berlin in People Magazine:In support of the album release, Berlin will tour Europe in November and December of this year!European tour dates:NOVEMBER 201922 London Islington Academy - https://www.seetickets.com/tour/berlin 24 Milton Keynes Crauford Arms - www.craufordarms.com 26 Newcastle Riverside - http://bit.ly/BERLIN-RIV 27 Chester Live Rooms - https://www.seetickets.com/event/berlin/the-live-rooms/1403243 28 Southampton 1865 - http://www.the1865.com 30 UK Bognor Regis Electric Dreams - https://www.bigweekends.com/electric-dreams-weekender-bognor-regis-291119 DECEMBER 20191 Leeds Brudenell Social Club - https://www.seetickets.com/event/berlin/brudenell-social-club/1402817 2 Wolverhampton Robin 2 - http://www.therobin.co.uk/whats_on/giginfo.asp?gigid=5670 4 Brighton The Haunt - https://www.seetickets.com/tour/berlin 5 Holland Amsterdam Q Factory - https://www.ticketmaster.nl/event/244199?brand=nl_qfactory 9 Germany Munich Backstage - https://www.eventim.de/?evid=12110449&fun=page&pagename=event 11 Germany Siegburg Kubana - http://www.kubana.de/live-club/index.php?option=com_content&view=article&id=5&Itemid=131 12 Belgium Oostende Casino Kursaal - https://www.kursaaloostende.be/nl Additional December Dates to Be Announced Soon!BERLIN - ONE OF THE GREATEST SYNTH ELECTRO-POP BANDS OF ALL TIME!This Los Angeles-based synth pop group, founded by bassist John Crawford, singer Terri Nunn, and keyboard player David Diamond, made its first national impression with the provocative single “Sex (I'm A...)” from the gold-selling debut EP “Pleasure Victim” in 1982. The group was filled out by guitarist Rick Olsen, keyboard player Matt Reid, and drummer Rob Brill. Berlin's first full-length LP was the gold “Love Life” in 1984. In 1985, the group was pared down to a trio of Crawford, Nunn, and Brill. Berlin topped the charts in 1986 with the single “Take My Breath Away,” the love theme from the Tom Cruise movie “Top Gun.”Nunn left for a solo career in 1987, and Crawford and Brill teamed up in the Big F. In 1999, the band reunited to record some new studio material and also performed a concert, which, along with the new songs, was released as 2000's “Berlin Live: Sacred and Profane.” This was followed a year later by a flurry of recording sessions that included co-writing tracks with Billy Corgan, among others. The end result, “Voyeur,” was their first full-length studio release in over 15 years.And now Berlin will be releasing their new album “Transcendance” on August 2, 2019!“Transcendance” Track list1. I Want You2. Show Me Tonight3. Transcendance4. Lust5. On My Knees6. Sex (I'm A...)7. No One Left Alive8. All For Love9. In My Heart10. MajestyAvailable in a deluxe 6-panel digipak with full lyrics!“Transcendance” is now available on all major digital service providers for pre-order/pre-save:CD album pre-orders: https://cleorecs.com/store/shop/berlin-transcendance-cd/ Berlin's official website: http://www.berlinpage.com/ Press inquiries:Glass Onyon PRPH: 828-350-8158glassonyonpr@gmail.comCLEOPATRA RECORDS, Inc.11041 Santa Monica Blvd #703Los Angeles CA 90025Facebook @CleopatrarecordsInstagram @cleopatrarecordsTwitter @cleopatrarecordYoutube @CleopatrarecordsSoundcloud @cleopatra-recsDailymotion @CleopatrarecordsVimeo @cleopatrarecordsSpotify @cleopatra_recsLinkedin @cleopatra-records



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.