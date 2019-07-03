Berlin To Tour Europe In Support of Forthcoming Album “Transcendance”
40th Anniversary tour with B-52’s sells out in the US, Europe next!LONDON, UK, July 3, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The original multi-platinum selling band Berlin, return with a bold new album of superb, highly danceable, and powerful new music titled “Transcendance” on August 2, 2019! Vocalist Terri Nunn rejoins co-founders John Crawford and David Diamond for what promises to be one of the most talked about releases of the year!
Billboard.com has already premiered one of the tracks and announced the album as well as the 8-week 40th Anniversary US Tour that starts in July!
https://www.billboard.com/articles/columns/rock/8510681/berlin-terri-nunn-reunion-new-album
Read the new article about Berlin in People Magazine:
https://people.com/music/berlins-terri-nunn-talks-new-music-getting-the-band-back-together-and-top-gun-2/
In support of the album release, Berlin will tour Europe in November and December of this year!
European tour dates:
NOVEMBER 2019
22 London Islington Academy - https://www.seetickets.com/tour/berlin
24 Milton Keynes Crauford Arms - www.craufordarms.com
26 Newcastle Riverside - http://bit.ly/BERLIN-RIV
27 Chester Live Rooms - https://www.seetickets.com/event/berlin/the-live-rooms/1403243
28 Southampton 1865 - http://www.the1865.com
30 UK Bognor Regis Electric Dreams - https://www.bigweekends.com/electric-dreams-weekender-bognor-regis-291119
DECEMBER 2019
1 Leeds Brudenell Social Club - https://www.seetickets.com/event/berlin/brudenell-social-club/1402817
2 Wolverhampton Robin 2 - http://www.therobin.co.uk/whats_on/giginfo.asp?gigid=5670
4 Brighton The Haunt - https://www.seetickets.com/tour/berlin
5 Holland Amsterdam Q Factory - https://www.ticketmaster.nl/event/244199?brand=nl_qfactory
9 Germany Munich Backstage - https://www.eventim.de/?evid=12110449&fun=page&pagename=event
11 Germany Siegburg Kubana - http://www.kubana.de/live-club/index.php?option=com_content&view=article&id=5&Itemid=131
12 Belgium Oostende Casino Kursaal - https://www.kursaaloostende.be/nl
Additional December Dates to Be Announced Soon!
BERLIN - ONE OF THE GREATEST SYNTH ELECTRO-POP BANDS OF ALL TIME!
This Los Angeles-based synth pop group, founded by bassist John Crawford, singer Terri Nunn, and keyboard player David Diamond, made its first national impression with the provocative single “Sex (I'm A...)” from the gold-selling debut EP “Pleasure Victim” in 1982. The group was filled out by guitarist Rick Olsen, keyboard player Matt Reid, and drummer Rob Brill. Berlin's first full-length LP was the gold “Love Life” in 1984. In 1985, the group was pared down to a trio of Crawford, Nunn, and Brill. Berlin topped the charts in 1986 with the single “Take My Breath Away,” the love theme from the Tom Cruise movie “Top Gun.”
Nunn left for a solo career in 1987, and Crawford and Brill teamed up in the Big F. In 1999, the band reunited to record some new studio material and also performed a concert, which, along with the new songs, was released as 2000's “Berlin Live: Sacred and Profane.” This was followed a year later by a flurry of recording sessions that included co-writing tracks with Billy Corgan, among others. The end result, “Voyeur,” was their first full-length studio release in over 15 years.
And now Berlin will be releasing their new album “Transcendance” on August 2, 2019!
“Transcendance” Track list
1. I Want You
2. Show Me Tonight
3. Transcendance
4. Lust
5. On My Knees
6. Sex (I'm A...)
7. No One Left Alive
8. All For Love
9. In My Heart
10. Majesty
Available in a deluxe 6-panel digipak with full lyrics!
“Transcendance” is now available on all major digital service providers for pre-order/pre-save:
https://orcd.co/berlintranscendance
CD album pre-orders: https://cleorecs.com/store/shop/berlin-transcendance-cd/
Berlin's official website: http://www.berlinpage.com/
