Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE: DBD) and Encourages Diebold Nixdorf Investors to Contact the Firm

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, July 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all investors that purchased Diebold Nixdorf, Inc. (NYSE: DBD) securities between May 4, 2017 and July 4, 2017 (the “Class Period”). Investors have until September 3, 2019 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



Click here to participate in the action.

The complaint filed on July 2, 2019 alleges that Throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operational and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company was experiencing delays in systems rollouts as well as a longer customer decision-making process and order-to-revenue conversion cycle; (ii) the foregoing issues were negatively impacting the Company’s services business and operations; and (iii) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. 5. On July 5, 2017, Diebold disclosed that the Company expected a wider net loss than indicated in its prior guidance for fiscal 2017, from a range of $50 to $75 million to a range of $110 to $125 million net loss.

The Company attributed the lowered expectations to a delay in systems rollouts as well as a longer customer decision-making process and order-to-revenue conversion cycle. 6. Following this news, Diebold’s stock price fell $6.40 per share, or nearly 23%, to close at $21.60 per share on July 5, 2017

If you purchased Diebold Nixdorf, Inc. shares during the Class Period, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com , or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation. For additional information concerning the Diebold Nixdorf lawsuit, please go to https://bespc.com/DBD . For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Melissa Fortunato, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

investigations@bespc.com

www.bespc.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.