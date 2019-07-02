Oxford: Owner of Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer and Southern Tide to Participate in the Needham Retail & Global Brands 1x1 Day

ATLANTA, July 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE: OXM) today announced the Company will be participating in the Needham Retail & Global Brands 1x1 Day on July 16, 2019 at the Needham New York office.



/EIN News/ -- About Oxford

Oxford Industries, Inc., a leader in the apparel industry, owns and markets the distinctive Tommy Bahama®, Lilly Pulitzer® and Southern Tide® lifestyle brands. Oxford also produces certain licensed and private label apparel products. Oxford's stock has traded on the New York Stock Exchange since 1964 under the symbol OXM. For more information, please visit Oxford's website at www.oxfordinc.com.

Contact: Anne M. Shoemaker

Telephone: (404) 653-1455

Fax: (404) 653-1545

E-mail: InvestorRelations@oxfordinc.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.