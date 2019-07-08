Amazon, Barnes & Noble and Walmart Selling "Girl From Rue Serpente" Epic War Novel Due to Buzz of Notre-Dame's Fire

GIRL FROM RUE SERPENTE

3 billion curious people prayed for the fire at Notre-Dame to stop. This same cathedral plays a strange leading role in "Girl From Rue Serpente" epic war novel.

"Girl From Rue Serpente's" book cover artwork is causing a buzz at Amazon, Barnes & Noble and Walmart with added new buzz of fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris and content controversy.” — Stan Zipperman

HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- If you're one of the estimated 3 billion people from the 7.7 billion population who inhabit the earth, you had to pray, watch, and wait as a tragic fire swept through Notre-Dame Cathedral of Paris on April 15 for two whole days until the fire was finally stopped and the iconic Catholic church was saved from destruction.You're still curious about the possible meanings of Notre-Dame of Paris herself, known as Our Lady in English, and what is happening now to the iconic 850 year-old church. This is the same sacred Notre-Dame Cathedral that has a strange and surprising leading, if not controversial, role in John Griswald's hard-hitting epic novel of love and war,"Girl From Rue Serpente," that is set in Paris during the Allied Liberation from the Nazi Occupation in World War II.As it turned out, the tragic fire marks the biggest news event of the year thus far and all the buzz that goes with it. And you're more curious than ever to know more about Our Lady of Notre-Dame. Reading "Girl From Rue Serpente" will deliver an outstanding entertainment experience to your life as the tragic love triangle is revealed between a beautiful young French Resistance fighter who wants to become a nun, a handsome but lonely American soldier who fights for love and a threatening and lusting priest at Notre-Dame.It should be pointed out now that a new controversy is brewing. Catholics and Protestants alike should heed the developments happening in the book's gutsy plot. Such happenings as a seduction comes to pass in the choir loft, a teenage suicide takes place in the church's rest room, and the sale of pornographic pictures happens on the property. In addition, the surreal nightmare by one of the lovers also is a dramatic highlight of the novel.However, much of the buzz about John Griswald's enthralling novel "Girl From Rue Serpente" is also caused by the book's haunting cover artwork which captures the spirit and mysticism of the epic and tragic love story. Brazilian Artist Ricardo Movits' 24" x 36" oil painting masterpiece depicts the turning point in the novel when one of the lovers has a surreal nightmare taking place inside the sacred walls of Notre-Dame Cathedral of Paris. These three events --- the recent fire at Notre-Dame, the book cover artwork and the developing controversy --- have combined to spark a new twist in the book's ascent into becoming a world-wide verified best-seller and eventually a intriguing dramatic movie.With these facts in mind, you can view and order the book "Girl From Rue Serpente" at www.amazon.com www.barnesandnoble.com and www.walmart.com . Four haunting videos known as "Girl From Rue Serpente" are listed at www.youtube.com as book trailers. Additionally, some booksellers are allowing visitors online free viewing of chapters from "Girl From Rue Serpente" including the book's publisher i-Universe.Set in romantic Paris during the Allied Liberation from Hitler's Nazi Occupation, the heavy-duty war story of "Girl From Rue Serpente" focuses on two star-crossed lovers. Aimee Ange is a beautiful young French Resistance fighter who wants to become a nun at Notre-Dame and Christian Gavin, a handsome but lonely American soldier who wants to experience life first hand. The two of them are led to a chilling confrontation with a lusting priest from Notre Dame named Father Cariot, who seeks salvation in Heaven for some and damnation in Hell for others. Here, then, is the ultimate hard-hitting tale of ill-fated love from a world that's torn apart. Here, then, is this generation's "Hunchback of Notre-Dame," Victor Hugo's nearly two hundred year-old novel, long associated with the cathedral. And finally, here, then, is also the stuff that makes the timeless epic love and war story like "Girl From Rue Serpente" into a great future motion picture.Speaking of motion pictures, since World War II, many international movie audiences have shown that moviesabout World War II are in high demand. Many films, in fact, have gone onto be Oscar winners. Casablanca, Raiders of the Lost Ark, The Manchurian Candidate, Schindler's List, From Here to Eternity, Saving Private Ryan, Allied, Inglorious Bastards, Charade and South Pacific are some notable favorite films.For more information on painter Ricardo Movits, please go to www.artcollectorswebsite.com For more information about author John Griswald or an exclusive interview, please contactStan Zipperman at: stanzipperman@gmail.com



