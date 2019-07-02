Minister in the Presidency talks about the need for better coordination between the United Nations and the Government

The United Nations in South Africa today met with the Minister in the Presidency, Jackson Mthembu, to pave the way forward between the UN and the Government of South Africa to better coordinate their efforts in meeting the goals of the Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework (SDCF). The SDCF is a coordination plan between the government and the UN in South Africa that aligns priorities on achieving the Agenda 2030 and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) as well as the government’s National Development Plan. Noting the importance of the meeting, the head of the UN in South Africa, Nardos Bekele-Thomas, said “the UN is here to serve the government and the people of South Africa. Our plan is yours and we look to the government to direct us towards the areas on which we need to concentrate.” Minister Mthembu welcomed the enthusiasm shown by the UN representatives present at the meeting while highlighting the critical footprint of the UN across the globe, adding, “We respect the UN and the work that you do all over the world. We look forward to strengthening this relationship and to learn from the wisdom of the UN to better coordinate our work.” South Africa is expected to present a report on the progress the country has made towards achieving the SDGs at the High-Level Political Forum to be held at the UN headquarters from 9-18 July 2019.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.