Uniserve Announces Increase and Closing of $0.08 per Unit Private Placement

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uniserve Communications Corporation (TSX.V: USS) (“Uniserve”) is pleased to announce that it has increased its originally announced 20,000,000 Unit private placement as set out in its May 6, 2019 press release, as increased to 24,000,000 Units pursuant to its May 30, 2019 press release, to 26,750,000 Units, and closed this transaction having received TSX Venture Exchange approval and the placement has closed.



The placement of 26,750,000 Units at $0.08 per Unit resulted in aggregate proceeds of $2,140,000 for working capital purposes. The Company will issue 26,750,000 Units with each Unit consisting of one common share and one transferable 2 year share purchase warrant with each warrant exercisable into one additional common share at $0.12 per share during year one, and $0.15 per share during year two to the date of expiration which has been set at July 2, 2021. No finder’s fees or commissions were payable pursuant to this placement.

About Uniserve

Uniserve Communications Corporation is a 2018 TSX Venture top 50 performance company.

Uniserve is a unified communications company which has been in business for 30 years, combining voice, data and media services all into one seamless solution, one bill and one point of contact.

Uniserve prides itself on world class customer service based in Canada. When all else is equal, clients can trust Uniserve to have a great price, a great experience and to be a company that customers enjoy working with – we call it “ONE click, call, connect”.

This news release was prepared on behalf of the Board of Directors, which accepts full responsibility for its contents.

Learn more at www.uniserve.com or at www.sedar.com .

Michael C. Scholz

Chairman of the Board

For more information please call 604-395-3961 or email corporate.relations@uniserveteam.com .

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulations Services Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Management has prepared this release and no regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein. The statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are forward looking statements. Such statements are based on management’s estimates, assumptions and projections using available information. Uniserve cautions that actual financial results could differ materially from the current expectations due to a number of factors.

