Bridge Bancorp, Inc. to Host Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call

BRIDGEHAMPTON, N.Y., July 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ®: BDGE), the holding company for BNB Bank (“BNB”), announced that it expects to report earnings for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019 after the market closes on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.



Kevin O’Connor, President and CEO, will host a conference call on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at 9:00 AM ET to discuss the Company’s second quarter 2019 results. Instructions on accessing the call will be provided in the Company’s earnings release.

About Bridge Bancorp, Inc.

Bridge Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company engaged in commercial banking and financial services through its wholly-owned subsidiary, BNB Bank. Established in 1910, BNB, with assets of approximately $4.7 billion, operates 39 branch locations serving Long Island and the greater New York metropolitan area. In addition, BNB operates one loan production office in Manhattan. Through its branch network and its electronic delivery channels, BNB provides deposit and loan products and financial services to local businesses, consumers and municipalities. Title insurance services are offered through BNB's wholly-owned subsidiary, Bridge Abstract. Bridge Financial Services, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of BNB, offers financial planning and investment consultation. For more information visit www.bnbbank.com.

BNB has a rich tradition of involvement in the community, supporting programs and initiatives that promote local business, the environment, education, healthcare, social services and the arts.

Contact: John M. McCaffery

Executive Vice President

Chief Financial Officer

(631) 537-1000, ext. 7290

