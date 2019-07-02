Sustainability, innovation, and perception of risks among research priorities for food safety

EFSA has identified research priorities for food safety for the next 5 to 10 years. Authors of an editorial published in the EFSA Journal looked at how research can stimulate innovation and how science can be communicated effectively to society. They also considered issues such as provision of safe food for a growing world population.

This is an important milestone of the EFSA strategy 2020: Trusted science for safe food food. The recommendations will inform research agendas, such as the upcoming Horizon Europe research programme as well as the next EFSA’s strategy (2021-2027).