Minnesota US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate Is Now Offering a Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma in Minnesota Direct Access to Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste-Get Better Compensation Results

Minnesota US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate

The Minnesota US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate is an organization that assists Navy Veterans with recently diagnosed mesothelioma in Minnesota. When it comes to mesothelioma compensation it is vital a Navy Veteran with this rare cancer hire the most capable lawyers.

The Minnesota US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate fears that most Navy Veterans with mesothelioma act impulsively when it comes to hiring a lawyer or law firm to assist with financial compensation for this rare cancer caused by asbestos exposure. Hiring an inexperienced lawyer to assist with a mesothelioma compensation claim could cost a US Navy Veteran with this rare cancer hundreds of thousands of dollars or more.

Before a Navy Veteran in Minnesota with mesothelioma or their family retains the services of a lawyer/law firm to assist with a compensation claim, it is important to carefully evaluate the attorney's experience and qualifications.



The US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate offers their services to US Navy Veterans with mesothelioma in Minneapolis, Saint Paul, Rochester, Duluth, Bloomington, Brooklyn Park, Plymouth, Saint Cloud or anywhere in Minnesota.

For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Minnesota the Minnesota US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate strongly recommends the following heath care facilities with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at each hospital.

* The Mayo Clinic Rochester, Minnesota: https://www.mayoclinic.org/

* Masonic Cancer Center – University of Minnesota Minneapolis, Minnesota: https://www.cancer.umn.edu/

* The VA-For a state by state listing of VA Medical Centers nation wide please visit their website: https://www.va.gov/ directory/guide/FindLocations. cfm.

Every US Navy ship vessel built up to 1980 contained asbestos. Extreme exposure to asbestos may have occurred to US Navy Veterans if they were assigned to a navy ship’s engine room, as a machinists mate, electrician, plumber/pipefitter, mechanic, in engineering, as a repair crew member, as a crew member on a nuclear submarine or as a member of the Navy Seabees. Additionally, a US Navy Veteran could have received extreme exposure to asbestos if they were required to stay on their ship or submarine for a major repair, overhaul or retrofit at a shipyard. Asbestos exposure was so extreme on US Navy ships and submarines, about one third of all US citizens diagnosed with mesothelioma each year are Veterans of the US Navy. https:// USNavyMesothelioma.Com

The states with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon.

However, based on the calls the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma advocate receives a US Navy Veteran diagnosed with mesothelioma could live in any state including New York, Florida, California, Texas, New Hampshire, Vermont, Iowa, Indiana, Missouri, Kentucky, Tennessee, North Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah, Arizona, Idaho, or Alaska. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For a listing of various classes of US Navy ships or submarines please visit the US Navy website on this topic: https://www.navy.mil/ navydata/our_ships.asp.



For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.



