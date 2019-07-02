The Disaster Services Corporation, SVDP-USA Brings the House in a Box Program® to Taylorville, Illinois

A family receiving a House in a Box at one of the local warehouses A disaster survivor receiving household goods Image from a past HIB® Program

House in a Box® provides new furniture and furnishings to families that have lost everything because of disasters.

The House in a Box Program® is one of the most well-known programs of the Disaster Services Corporation (DSC). The program helped the DSC win the NVOAD NGO of the Year Award in 2012.” — Kevin Peach, COO of the Disaster Services Corporation, SVDP-USA

TAYLORVILLE, IL, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Disaster Services Corporation, Society of St. Vincent de Paul USA, in collaboration with the City of Taylorville, will be providing its House in a Box © Furniture Program to qualified flood survivors at:1617 W. SpresserTaylorville, IL 62568The House in a Box Programis one of the most well-known programs of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul. The program helped the Disaster Services Corporation win the NVOAD NGO of the Year Award in 2012. House in a Boxprovides new furniture and furnishings to families that have lost everything because of disasters. Families are reviewed and referred to the program through a Disaster Case Management process that ensures that there is no duplication of benefits. DSC buys furniture and furnishings in volume through pre-screened vendors, so that it can provide a starter household furniture kit at a greatly reduced price. All logistics for the House in a BoxProgram are handled by the Disaster Services Corporation. SVDP Councils and other agencies, inquiring about the House in a BoxProgram can email James H. Butler at jbutler@svdpdisaster.org.The goal of the program is to provide new household items for families who have lost everything as a result of natural disasters and who are forced into situational poverty. The “House in a Box” gives dignity to families in crisis as it gives them a new start and fresh start. All families receive the same new items which are packaged for efficiency of delivery. The program is scalable to the size of the family and starts at $3,200 for a family of four. One package includes: beds, linens, dishes, pots and pans, dressers, silverware, bathroom setup, dinette and a couch.The Society of St. Vincent de Paul is a founding member of the National Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster and its Disaster Services Corporation provides relief and recovery to disaster survivors across the United States. The House in a Box Program © is a disaster recovery program started by St. Vincent de Paul after Hurricane Katrina and provide new household goods and furniture to qualified disaster survivors who have unmet needs.Please visit https://www.svdpdisaster.org to learn more and to donate.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.