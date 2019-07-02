Global Fire Resistant Cable Market Is Excepted to Grow at a CAGR of +3% by 2025, Top Companies are Nexans S.A., General Cable Corporation, Prysmian Group, EL Sewedy Electric Company, Universal Cable (M) Berhad
/EIN News/ -- PUNE, India, July 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Fire Resistant Cable Industry was valued at USD 1.77 Billion in the year 2018. Global Fire Resistant Cable Industry is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.06% from 2018 to reach USD 2.18 Billion by the year 2025. Asia-Pacific region holds the highest Industry share in 2018 and also considered as fastest growing Industry in the forecasted period. At a country level, developed markets like China, Japan and India hold the substantial Industry share in 2018 and it is projected to grow at a gradual rate in the coming years.
Segmentation done on the basis of Material includes Ethylene Propylene Rubber-Insulated (EPR), Cross-Linked Poly Ethylene (XLPE), Low Smoke Zero Halogen (LSZH) and Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), of which the Cross-Linked Poly Ethylene (XLPE) Straps segment is expected to hold the highest Industry share during the forecast period. On the other hand, segmentation done on the basis of End-use include Manufacturing, Energy, Building & Construction, Automotive & Transportation, of which Building & Construction segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
Major market players in Fire Resistant Cable Industry are Nexans S.A., General Cable Corporation, Prysmian Group, EL Sewedy Electric Company, Universal Cable (M) Berhad, EL Sewedy Electric Company, Universal Cable (M) Berhad, NKT Group, Leoni AG, LS Cable & System Ltd., Tratos Limited, Jiangnan Group Limited, and other 8 more companies detail information is provided in the report.
Fire Resistant Cable Industry Segmentation:
Fire Resistant Cable Industry Overview, By Material
- Ethylene Propylene Rubber-Insulated (EPR)
- Cross-Linked Poly Ethylene (XLPE)
- Low Smoke Zero Halogen (LSZH)
- Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)
- Others
Fire Resistant Cable Industry Overview, By End-use
- Manufacturing
- Energy
- Building & Construction
- Automotive & Transportation
- Others
Fire Resistant Cable Industry, By Region
North America
- U.S.
- Rest of North America
Europe
- U.K.
- Germany
- Switzerland
- RoE
Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- RoAPAC
RoW
