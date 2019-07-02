UPDATED: CFA Society Toronto Announces Election of 2019-2020 Board Members

/EIN News/ -- Toronto, July 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CFA Society Toronto is pleased to announce Vadim Gracie, FCSI, CFA has been appointed for his second term as the Chair of the Society’s Board of Directors following the 27 June 2019 election meeting. Additionally, the new board terms will be 1 September 2019 to 30 November 2020.

The Board of Directors serves a critical leadership role in the Society by providing strategic direction to carry out its mission and vision by adopting a socially responsible role in the enhancement of the investment profession.



“It is a distinct pleasure to be given the opportunity to represent CFA Society Toronto as its Chair of the Board of Directors for the second term. I look forward to working along with my esteemed colleagues to further advance our local finance community through the promotion of our members and the values embodied in the CFA charter.” Vadim Gracie, CFA.



The Society would also like to express our gratitude to our departing board members, Amy Stephenson, MBA, CPA, CMA, CFA, Michael Thom, CFA, and Marcus Turner, CFA.



New appointments to the 2019-2020 Board of Directors include Roberts Cultraro, CFA, as Vice Chair and three new members. They include:



Andrew Auerbach, CFA – Board Member at Large

Andrew is responsible for leading BMO Wealth Management’s full-service investment advisory and private banking businesses for Canada and Asia and has extensive experience in both the wealth and retail businesses. Andrew is a member of the Board of Directors for BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc., BMO Nesbitt Burns Holdings Corporation, BMO Private Investment Counsel Inc., BMO Trust Company and BMO Investorline Inc. He is also a member of the United Way Major Individual Giving Cabinet and holds membership in the Financial Planning Standards Council. He is a graduate of the Advanced Management Program at Harvard Business School and has a B.A. from York University and is a Certified Financial Planner and CFA Charterholder.



Mari Jensen, CFA – Board Member at Large

Mari has over 25 years of progressive experience in capital markets. Most recently, as a senior member of Scotiabank Global Banking & Markets Institutional Foreign Exchange Sales team, she provided FX coverage to investment managers in North America. Prior to Global Banking & Markets, Mari spent four years in wealth management at Scotiabank, most recently in Institutional Sales. Mari has been an active volunteer for Women in Capital Markets (WCM) since 2008 and served on the Board of Directors of WCM from 2011 to 2019, including terms as Secretary, Vice Chair, and Chair. Her leadership and dedication to WCM were recognized as the 2013 recipient of the WCM Rising Star Award. Mari completed her MBA in Global Asset and Wealth Management from Simon Fraser University (Vancouver) in 2004 and holds a BBA in Finance, also from SFU. She holds the Chartered Market Technician and Chartered Financial Analyst designations.



Paul Hamilton, CFA – Programming, Vice Chair

Paul joined Beutel Goodman in 2007 and has over 20 years of investment industry experience. He leads the managed assets team and is responsible for client service, marketing and business development activities for Beutel Goodman’s separately-managed account and mutual fund strategies across the central region of Canada. Prior to joining Beutel Goodman, Paul worked at Laketon Investment Management as Vice President of Managed Accounts. Paul is a graduate of the University of Western Ontario and is a Chartered Financial Analyst charterholder.



