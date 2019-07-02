Global Bioplastic Composites Market Is Estimated to Grow at a CAGR of +11% by 2025 Top Companies Covered Like Arkema S.A., Mitsubishi Plastics Inc., Dow Chemical Company, Huntsman Corporation

/EIN News/ -- PUNE, India, July 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Bioplastic Composites Industry was valued at USD 21,340 Million in the year 2018. Global Bioplastic Composites Industry is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.23% from 2019 to reach USD 44,980 Million by the year 2025.

In the Global Bioplastic Composites Industry, by region Asia Pacific region holds the highest Industry share in 2018 and is also Industry is considered as the fastest growing Industry in the forecasted period owing to their Industry demands. At the country level, China and India in Asia-Pacific are projected to grow strongly in the coming years owing to rise in consumer awareness about the use of bioplastic.

The segmentation is done on the basis of polymer, fiber type, end-user industry, and by region. On the basis of Polymer type, the Natural Polymer segment is expected to hold the highest Industry share during the forecast period. In the Global Bioplastic Industry, the segmentation done on the basis of fiber type Wood Fiber Composites segment is expected to hold the highest Industry share during the forecast period.



Major market players in Bioplastic Composites Industry are Arkema S.A., Mitsubishi Plastics Inc., Dow Chemical Company, Huntsman Corporation, BASF SE, Toray Industries Inc., Natureworks LLC, Braskem, Corbion NV, Solvay SA, and 9 more companies information is provided in the report.



SWOT analysis of Bioplastic Composites Industry



Strength:

Increase in consumer acceptance

Favorable government policies

Weakness:

Changing government regulations and norms.

Opportunities:

Growth in corporate social responsibility (CSR)

Threats:

High Cost and restriction on the use of raw material

