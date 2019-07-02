2019 Innovations in the Animal Care Market - Top 12 Player Profiles and a 10 Year Outlook

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The New World of Innovation In Animal Care 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Over the past 30 years the amount of research investment has disappeared across the industry creating a requirement for innovative new products and services.



This report explores how the top animal care companies are beginning to converge technologies in animal nutrition, diagnostics, vaccines and therapeutics. The report profiles the top 12 players and includes a 10 year outlook to describe how we see the market evolving.

Key Insights

Overview of the Top Companies

Factors Influencing Industry Evolution

10 Year Outlook

Future Market Growth Opportunities

Topics Covered



Executive Summary

Chapter 1: The New World of Innovation in Animal Care

1.1 Evolution in the animal health industry

1.2 Less investment in antimicrobial research

1.3 The humanization of pets and effects on pet owner spending

1.4 Digitalization and the Internet of Things

1.5 Today's core challenge - traditional sources of innovation have evolved or disappeared

1.6 Top companies continue to make significant investments in research

1.7 Developing differentiation in R&D programs

1.8 New sources of innovation

Chapter 2: The Top 12

2.1 Traditional Animal Health Companies

2.2 Zoetis

2.3 Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health

2.4 Merck Animal Health (MSD ex-US)

2.5 Animal Nutrition Companies - Livestock and Pet Sectors

2.6 Livestock Nutrition

2.6.1. Cargill

2.6.2. Arm & Hammer Animal Nutrition

2.6.3. DSM Animal Nutrition and Health

2.7 Pet Nutrition

2.7.1. Mars Petcare

2.7.2. Nestle Purina PetCare

2.7.3. Hill's Pet Nutrition

2.8 Diagnostics Companies

2.9 IDEXX Laboratories

2.10 Abaxis

2.11 Heska

Chapter 3: Conclusions and Outlook

3.1 What lies ahead

3.2 Crossover examples

3.3 An intersection between nutrition and health

3.4 Microbiome research could become a factor

3.5 Key future investment segments

3.6 Future geographic expansion

3.7 Outlook for the future

List of Figures

Figure 1: Projected 5-year market growth ($ billion)

Figure 2: Access to human pharma R&D diminished

Figure 3: Estimated R&D spend among animal health's leaders in fiscal 2017 ($ million)



