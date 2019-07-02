Global Skin Packaging Market by Base Material, Type, Heat Seal Coating, Application, and Region - Forecast to 2024
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Skin Packaging Market by Base Material, Type, Heat Seal Coating, Application, and Region - Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global skin packaging market reached a value of US$ 8.9 Billion in 2018. According to the report, the market value is anticipated to reach US$ 11.6 Billion by 2024, expanding at a CAGR of 4.5% during 2019-2024.
Owing to hectic schedules and increasing disposable incomes, the demand for packaged and ready-to-eat (RTE) food items has experienced a steep rise across the globe.
Since skin packaging serves in retaining the flavor of a food item for an extended period, it has gained widespread popularity in the food industry.
Moreover, as this packaging solution is more versatile and cost-effective than its metal and glass counterparts, it has become a preferred choice for packing consumer goods.
Some of the other factors leading to the increasing sales of skin packaging are better product visibility, easy-peel corners and the requirement of less packaging material.
Key Topics Covered
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Skin Packaging Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Market Breakup by Base Material
5.4 Market Breakup by Type
5.5 Market Breakup by Heat Seal Coating
5.6 Market Breakup by Application
5.7 Market Breakup by Region
5.8 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Base Material
6.1 Plastic Films
6.2 Paper and Paperboard
6.3 Others
7 Market Breakup by Type
7.1 Carded Skin Packaging
7.2 Non-Carded Skin Packaging
8 Market Breakup by Heat Seal Coating
8.1 Water-Based
8.2 Solvent-Based
8.3 Others
9 Market Breakup by Application
9.1 Food
9.2 Consumer Goods
9.3 Industrial Goods
10 Market Breakup by Region
10.1 Asia Pacific
10.2 Europe
10.3 North America
10.4 Middle East and Africa
10.5 Latin America
11 SWOT Analysis
11.1 Overview
11.2 Strengths
11.3 Weaknesses
11.4 Opportunities
11.5 Threats
12 Value Chain Analysis
13 Porters Five Forces Analysis
13.1 Overview
13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
13.4 Degree of Competition
13.5 Threat of New Entrants
13.6 Threat of Substitutes
14 Price Analysis
14.1 Price Indicators
14.2 Price Structure
14.3 Margin Analysis
15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
15.3.1 Sealed Air Corporation
15.3.2 E.I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company
15.3.3 Bemis Company Inc.
15.3.4 The DOW Chemical Company
15.3.5 Westrock Company
15.3.6 Berry Plastics Group Inc.
15.3.7 Clondalkin Group Holdings B.V.
15.3.8 Linpac Packaging Limited
15.3.9 Display Pack Inc.
15.3.10 Mondini S.p.A.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kbr1li
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Packaging
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.