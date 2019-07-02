Global Flavor and Fragrance Market Report 2019: Growing Awareness Among Customers to Buy Products that Contain Natural Ingredients

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Flavor and Fragrance Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global flavor and fragrance market is expected to reach an estimated $36.6 billion by 2024 with a CAGR of 4.3% from 2019 to 2024.



The global flavor and fragrance market looks promising with opportunities in dairy, savory/snacks, fine fragrance, cosmetics, toiletries, household, and air care. The major drivers for this market are increasing disposable income among the middle class, changing consumer preference, and growing awareness among customers to buy products that contain natural ingredients.



An emerging trend, which has a direct impact on the dynamics of the flavor and fragrance industry, includes the increasing use of biotic ingredients in beverage and dairy products.



On the basis of its comprehensive research, the report forecasts that flavor is expected to remain the largest segment by value due to the growing popularity of nutritionally supplemented functional foods, low-sodium foods, and low-sugar beverages.



Within the global flavor and fragrance market, beverage will remain the largest application and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to growing consumption of energy soft drinks, sports drinks, and juices.



Asia-Pacific will be expected to remain the largest region by value and volume and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to strengthening economies, growing urbanization, changing lifestyle, and a rise in per capita income.

Some of the flavor and fragrance companies profiled in this report include Givaudan, Firmenich, IFF, Symrise, Takasago, Mane, Frutarom, Sensient Flavors, Robertet, and T. Hasegawa and others.

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth trends in the global flavor and fragrance market by product (flavor and fragrance), applications (dairy, savory/Snacks, confectionery/bakery, beverage, fine fragrance, cosmetic and toiletry, soaps and detergents, household and air care, and others), raw materials (aroma chemical and essential oils), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World)?

Q.2.Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3.Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4.What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers, challenges and business risks in this flavor and fragrance (flavor and fragrance market, flavors and fragrances market, flavors and fragrance industry, flavor and fragrance market share) market?

Q.5.What are the business risks and competitive threats in this flavor and fragrance (flavor and fragrance market, flavors and fragrances market, flavors and fragrance industry, flavor and fragrance market share) market?

Q.6.What are the emerging trends in this flavor and fragrance (flavor and fragrance market, flavors and fragrances market, flavors and fragrance industry, flavor and fragrance market share) market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7.What are some of the changing demands of customers in the flavor and fragrance (flavor and fragrance market, flavors and fragrances market, flavors and fragrance industry, flavor and fragrance market share) market?

Q.8.What are the new developments in the flavor and fragrance(flavor and fragrance market, flavors and fragrances market, flavors and fragrance industry, flavor and fragrance market share) market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this flavor and fragrance (flavor and fragrance market, flavors and fragrances market, flavors and fragrance industry, flavor and fragrance market share) market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10.What are some of the competing products in this flavor and fragrance (flavor and fragrance market, flavors and fragrances market, flavors and fragrance industry, flavor and fragrance market share) market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11.What M & A activity has occurred in the last 5 years and what is its impact on the flavor and fragrance (flavor and fragrance market, flavors and fragrances market, flavors and fragrance industry, flavor and fragrance market share) industry?

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Global Flavor and Fragrance Market Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global Flavor Market by Application

3.3.1: Dairy

3.3.2: Beverages

3.3.3: Savory/Snacks

3.3.4: Confectionery/Bakery

3.3.5: Others

3.4: Global Fragrance Market by Application

3.4.1: Fine Fragrance

3.4.2: Cosmetics and Toiletries

3.4.3: Soaps and Detergents

3.4.4: Household and Air Fresheners

3.4.5: Others

3.5: Global Flavor and Fragrance Market by Ingredient Type

3.5.1: Essential Oils

3.5.2: Aroma Chemical



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Global Flavor and Fragrance Market by Region

4.1.1: Global Flavor Market by Region

4.1.2: Global Fragrance Market by Region

4.2: North American Flavor and Fragrance Market

4.2.1: North American Flavor and Fragrance Market: USA

4.2.2: North American Flavor Market by Application: Dairy, Beverages, Savory/Snacks, Confectionery/Bakery, and Others

4.2.3: North American Fragrance Market by Application: Fine Fragrance, Cosmetics and Toiletries, Soap and Detergents, Household and Air Fresheners, Others

4.3: European Flavor and Fragrance Market

4.4: APAC Flavor and Fragrance Market

4.5: RoW Flavor and Fragrance Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Operational Integration



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global Flavor Market by Application

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global Fragrance Market by Application

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global Flavor and Fragrance Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Flavor and Fragrance Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development in the Global Flavor and Fragrance Market

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of the Global Flavor and Fragrance Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global Flavor and Fragrance Market

6.3.4: Technology Development of the Global Flavor and Fragrance Market



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: Givaudan

7.2: Firmenich

7.3: International Flavors & Fragrances

7.4: Symrise

7.5: MANE

7.6: Frutarom

7.7: Takasago

7.8: Sensient Technologies Corporation

7.9: Hasegawa

7.10: Huabao International Holdings Ltd.



