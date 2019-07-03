Maintenance Specialists, Inc. Announces New Director of Business Development

Commercial and Facilities Maintenance Company Charlotte

Maintenance Specialists, Inc., a commercial maintenance company in the Carolinas, announces new Director of Business Development due to expanding growth

CHARLOTTE, NC, USA, July 3, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Maintenance Specialist, Inc. (MSI) is pleased to announce the additional of Ashton McMullan as the company’s Director of Business Development. Ashton will assume her role July 8, 2019. She will be responsible for working with MSI’s existing client base and developing relationships with potential new clients who are looking for commercial maintenance services for their business, government, multifamily, healthcare and retail locations in North and South Carolina.

MSI is a top-rated commercial maintenance company that specializes in commercial properties, facilities maintenance, retail properties, and multifamily properties in North and South Carolina. Nick Ventry is the President of MSI and worked closely with the Human Resource staff to select Ashton for this important role. “We are delighted to appoint Ashton to her new position,” said Nick. “We are confident she will be both committed to our standard of excellence and will uphold our motto, You Can Rely on MSI.” Nick continued, “Our focus on providing specific maintenance services to specialized industries has allowed us to customize our service packages to address complex concerns our clients have. As an example we have worked with several local associations to develop a HOA Maintenance Company service package that drives improved service while containing cost. We expect Ashton will continue to work on custom packages for our clients that address both service and cost for their on-going maintenance needs.”

Ashton has worked in various roles in the sales field, as well as customer relations for varied industries. She started in the maintenance and construction business in 2010 for a building maintenance company based in Chattanooga, TN. She was later offered a position within the company as an Office Manager, and from there began growing her knowledge of project management and estimation. Her position grew and allowed her the opportunity to meet with new customers and help grow the business daily through personal meetings, on-site management, marketing management and trade shows.

“I’m extremely happy that I am able to work with such a great group of people who constantly support one another and do an amazing job on behalf of our valued customers,” said Ashton. “I’m excited about the challenges ahead and look forward to working to grow and expand the knowledge of our services to clients in both Carolinas.”

MSI continues strong growth as it expands its client base in North and South Carolina. “We are excited about the continued growth,” states Ventry. He continues, “The company has more plans coming in the near future to support our expansion efforts and help us to continue to provide the best possible service to our clients. We encourage business owners and property managers that need assistance with their facilities to contact us to discuss their needs.”

ABOUT MSI

MSI is a leading facility services company, delivering high-quality commercial maintenance to our client partners throughout North and South Carolina. We have a long tradition of providing integrity and award-winning customer service. We are a privately held company with over 100 years of on-staff experience. Our corporate offices are located off Queen City Drive in Charlotte, North Carolina. For more information please visit www.callmsi.com or call (704)-405-6000.



