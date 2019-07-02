ABCO Energy Announces Sale of Solar Power, HVAC and LED Lighting for Office Complex Totaling $850,000

TUCSON, Ariz., July 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire – ABCO Energy, Inc. (OTCQB: "ABCE") the Arizona provider of integrated energy solutions, is pleased to announce the successful sale of a performance-based energy efficiency solution concept for a Phoenix building facility. Performance-based systems rely on the savings from analyzed energy efficiency improvements to reduce their overall electrical energy cost, which is our benchmark for delivering demand reduction measures.



/EIN News/ -- ABCO began this project by a complete energy usage assessment. The results of the assessment were delivered in a detailed report to the property owners with recommendations for specific improvements in the following areas:



Energy efficiency measures (LED lighting, HVAC, water, building envelope)

Building and equipment improvements (insulation, roofing)

Operating and preventative maintenance procedures

Automation control for building systems

Solar power feasibility

The report includes a feasibility analysis with estimated implementation costs and operational savings. Ultimately, the property owner chooses the improvement projects they would like to implement.

This Phoenix based business center chose an LED lighting project totaling $65,000, HVAC replacement totaling $301,000, Solar power system totaling $258,000 and various other energy saving measures totaling $226,000. ABCO arranged the financing for this project and has begun construction that is projected to save the customer $77,000 per year in energy costs and much more in preventive maintenance.

"As a leading energy solutions provider, ABCO is committed to delivering innovative and cost-effective solutions. We go from start to finish with our customers, by providing financing, designing and installing the system, helping to save money on utility bills and providing 'green' properties," said Charles O'Dowd, President of ABCO. "We take extra steps to provide ongoing asset operations and maintenance."

About ABCO Energy

ABCO Energy, Inc. is a commercial and residential installer of Photovoltaic (PV) solar systems, LED lighting solutions and HVAC products and services. ABCO Energy, Inc. is a Nevada corporation, which maintains offices located in Tucson and Phoenix, Arizona. ABCO is a fully reporting public company trading under the symbol ABCE. Since its inception in 2008, ABCO Energy has taken great pride in delivering quality solar installations and has a reputation for outstanding customer service. These qualities have allowed us to grow the business primarily through referrals, many of those based on actual customer reviews.

Safe Harbor Statement

Note: Certain statements in this news release may contain "forward-looking" information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-5 under the Securities Act of 1934 and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than the statements of fact, included in this press release may include forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. ABCO undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequently occurring events or circumstances or to reflect unanticipated events or developments.

Contact: Charles O'Dowd, President at "info@abcoenergy.com"



