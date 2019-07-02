WE 2019 Experience Festivals - Keeping the Spirit of '69 Alive!

WE 2019 Experience Festivals Performance Line-Up - Come Join Us! See First Lady of Woodstock Melanie See Jefferson Starship Perform at WE 2019!

Celebrate 50 Years of Music with Iconic Performers! Aug 9-11, Saloon Studios Live, West Jefferson, NC, & Aug 16-18, Space Coast Harley Davidson, Palm Bay, FL

Our motivation is that there’s only one 50th anniversary and we want to bring these artists together for the love of music, that time is coming.” — Event Producer Kenn Moutenot

WEST JEFFERSON, NC, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Saloon Studios Live announced it will celebrate 50 years of legendary music from the '69 era with WE 2019 featuring 3 days of live music by renowned bands from the epoch period. The festival will be set in The Blue Ridge Mountains in West Jefferson, North Carolina followed by WE 2019 (2), a weekend festival in Palm Bay, Florida’s Space Coast Harley Davidson.Performers will include original Woodstock festival artists Melanie, Jefferson Starship, Ten Years After, John Sebastian (Lovin’ Spoonful), Vanilla Fudge, Greg Errico of Sly & the Family Stone, Corky Lang of Mountain & Canned Heat among many more! Other legends include Johnny Winter Legacy, Mitch Ryder & the Detroit Wheels, The Nth Power, Buddy Miles Expressions, Derek St. Holmes (Ted Nugent), Joey Molland’s Badfinger, Iron Butterfly, Anthony Krizan (Spin Doctors) & Hendrix by Hendrix featuring Regi Hendrix with percussionists Gerardo Velez & Juma Sultan who performed onstage w/Jimi Hendrix.The Opening Ceremonies will be performed by Richie Havens’ Grandson, guitarist/singer Chogyi Lama. A special performance by Symphonic ‘69, featuring Maestro Eumir Deodato (Aug. 10) will bring orchestrations to the songs of the original Woodstock, including songs by Janis Joplin, Santana, Crosby Stills Nash & Young, The Who, Ritchie Havens, Grateful Dead, Credence Clearwater Revival, Joe Cocker, Blood Sweat & Tears & more.The 1st 3-day event Fri, Aug 9 - Sun, Aug 11, will be the ultimate experience in celebration of the Golden Anniversary of this landmark in music history & pop culture.Featuring an all-inclusive, land cruise-style retreat, concert-goers have the opportunity to break bread & live along side icons of Rock. Choice of weekend packages are available & include Food & Drinks consisting of Brunch & Dinner each day. VIP Villa Package, VIP Hotel Package & Campers/RV’s Dream Package.WE2019 continues the following weekend, Aug. 16 – 18 at Space Coast Harley Davidson, Palm Bay, FL with many of the same performers. Tickets starting at $69,Performer-Manager-Producer Kenn Moutenot is the producer of WE2019 Festivals, Bethelands 360 Productions, & Saloon Studios Live projects. From an early age Kenn had his heart set on working with musical geniuses and living his dream. As drummer, vocalist & tour manager, he has worked with legendary musicians such as Buddy Miles, Eumir Deodato, & Rick Derringer.About Saloon Studios Live & Internet Streaming Memberships: Set in The Blue Ridge Mountains, home to Bluegrass Music, Saloon Studios Live features the greatest names in entertainment & is also a state-of-the-art recording, film & music studio, as well as an internet broadcasting station with Live Global Streaming. Subscription services to launch August 2019. Memberships are welcomed, as subscribers can tune-in from anywhere on Earth, and stream live WE2019 (both weekends), live concerts, intimate interviews, exclusive films, documentaries, podcasts and more.FOR TICKETS: www. universe .comPHONE INFORMATION HOTLINE: 201-384-7760Interviews with artists available upon request.



