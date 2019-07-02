WE 2019 Experience Festivals - Keeping the Spirit of '69 Alive!
Celebrate 50 Years of Music with Iconic Performers! Aug 9-11, Saloon Studios Live, West Jefferson, NC, & Aug 16-18, Space Coast Harley Davidson, Palm Bay, FL
Performers will include original Woodstock festival artists Melanie, Jefferson Starship, Ten Years After, John Sebastian (Lovin’ Spoonful), Vanilla Fudge, Greg Errico of Sly & the Family Stone, Corky Lang of Mountain & Canned Heat among many more! Other legends include Johnny Winter Legacy, Mitch Ryder & the Detroit Wheels, The Nth Power, Buddy Miles Expressions, Derek St. Holmes (Ted Nugent), Joey Molland’s Badfinger, Iron Butterfly, Anthony Krizan (Spin Doctors) & Hendrix by Hendrix featuring Regi Hendrix with percussionists Gerardo Velez & Juma Sultan who performed onstage w/Jimi Hendrix.
The Opening Ceremonies will be performed by Richie Havens’ Grandson, guitarist/singer Chogyi Lama. A special performance by Symphonic ‘69, featuring Maestro Eumir Deodato (Aug. 10) will bring orchestrations to the songs of the original Woodstock, including songs by Janis Joplin, Santana, Crosby Stills Nash & Young, The Who, Ritchie Havens, Grateful Dead, Credence Clearwater Revival, Joe Cocker, Blood Sweat & Tears & more.
The 1st 3-day event Fri, Aug 9 - Sun, Aug 11, will be the ultimate experience in celebration of the Golden Anniversary of this landmark in music history & pop culture.
Featuring an all-inclusive, land cruise-style retreat, concert-goers have the opportunity to break bread & live along side icons of Rock. Choice of weekend packages are available & include Food & Drinks consisting of Brunch & Dinner each day. VIP Villa Package, VIP Hotel Package & Campers/RV’s Dream Package.
WE2019 continues the following weekend, Aug. 16 – 18 at Space Coast Harley Davidson, Palm Bay, FL with many of the same performers. Tickets starting at $69,
Performer-Manager-Producer Kenn Moutenot is the producer of WE2019 Festivals, Bethelands 360 Productions, & Saloon Studios Live projects. From an early age Kenn had his heart set on working with musical geniuses and living his dream. As drummer, vocalist & tour manager, he has worked with legendary musicians such as Buddy Miles, Eumir Deodato, & Rick Derringer.
About Saloon Studios Live & Internet Streaming Memberships: Set in The Blue Ridge Mountains, home to Bluegrass Music, Saloon Studios Live features the greatest names in entertainment & is also a state-of-the-art recording, film & music studio, as well as an internet broadcasting station with Live Global Streaming. Subscription services to launch August 2019. Memberships are welcomed, as subscribers can tune-in from anywhere on Earth, and stream live WE2019 (both weekends), live concerts, intimate interviews, exclusive films, documentaries, podcasts and more.
FOR TICKETS: www.universe.com
PHONE INFORMATION HOTLINE: 201-384-7760
Interviews with artists available upon request.
