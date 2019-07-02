Questex’s Travel Industry Exchange to Host Travel Agents and Suppliers for a Product-Focused Conference in September in New Orleans

Call for Supplier Speaker Panel Sessions Opens Today

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, July 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex ’s Travel Agent and Luxury Travel Advisor today announced the 2019 Travel Industry Exchange , the leading one-to-one event with a product-focused conference, creating revenue opportunities for agents and suppliers. The 2019 event will take place September 18-20 at the Astor Crowne Plaza French Quarter in New Orleans, LA.



Travel Industry Exchange, the number one event for specialization, offers suppliers a minimum of 12 hours of direct facetime with attending agents, part of which includes a ten-minute presentation on a panel with their peers, up to 35 one-to-one appointments, networking meals and receptions as well as event activities. According to Travel Industry Exchange research, 93% of suppliers wish to return to the event.

Jill Birkett, Event Director, Questex Travel Group, said, “Specialization is the gateway to growth and future prosperity in our industry, which makes our event the perfect place for travel agents and suppliers to come together to learn and network. We’re looking forward to bringing these groups together to drive the industry forward.”

Today, Travel Industry Exchange opens their call for supplier speakers for panel sessions. The speaking sessions are limited and are available on a first come, first serve basis. Suppliers interested in participating should visit www.travelindustryexchange.com/contact to reserve their place at the event.

Agents who attend Travel Industry Exchange are pre-qualified by Questex and are fully hosted including complimentary airfare, two-nights’ hotel accommodations, ground transportation and all event meals. To date, nearly 900 agents have applied, and organizers expect agent attendance to increase significantly before applications close on July 15th. Travel agents interested in applying for a hosted agent position should visit travelindustryexchange.com .

For additional information, visit https://www.travelindustryexchange.com.

