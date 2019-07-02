The University of Birmingham’s Online MBA boasts expert tutorials, excellent career prospects and a thriving community

LONDON, July 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MBA qualifications are increasingly touted as essential for entrepreneurs with sky-high ambitions. However, with many courses demanding that students spend their entire working week on campus for a minimum of two years, most find it impossible to keep their hand in the increasingly competitive job market alongside their studies. Luckily, there is another way.



/EIN News/ -- The University of Birmingham, a long-established purveyor of distance learning, offers a 100 percent online MBA to tackle many of the hurdles that ambitious businesspeople face when considering further study.

“Studies are undertaken entirely via the University of Birmingham’s immersive online learning environment, Canvas, which means there are no obligatory trips to campus,” writes Ian Myatt, Director of Educational Enterprise at the University of Birmingham, in an exclusive article for the latest issue of European CEO magazine.

The course allows aspiring leaders to develop crucial business skills from anywhere in the world, while continuing to build professional credentials. Along with expert guidance in fields such as marketing, finance and strategy, students gain access to a thriving community of alumni mentors and career coaches, who are always on hand to share advice.

The University of Birmingham’s programme is the first fully online MBA to have received formal accreditation from the Association of MBAs, a prestigious accolade only granted to top institutions.

Not only will graduates emerge from the programme with a respected qualification and excellent career prospects, they’ll also guarantee a boost for their future salaries. According to analysis by the Financial Times, in 2017, the global average income of those who had completed an MBA three years previously was $142,000 (€126, 012). It’s a smart choice for anyone looking to excel in business.

To find out more about the University of Birmingham’s Online MBA course, pick up the latest issue of European CEO magazine, available online, on mobile and in print now.

