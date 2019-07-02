Meritech Announces Appointment of Will Eaton as New VP of Sales

Former Checkers Safety Group executive to advance Meritech Systems, LLC., sales team through next phase of accelerated growth.

/EIN News/ -- Golden, CO, July 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Meritech, the industry leader in fully-automated hygiene technology, is pleased to announce the appointment of Will Eaton as Vice President of Sales.



Eaton, the former Vice President of National Accounts at Checkers Safety Group, is an accomplished leader with a proven history of success in growing market share for small to medium-sized businesses.

As the Vice President of National Accounts at Checkers Safety Group, which Justrite Safety Group acquired in January 2018, Eaton quickly and consistently surpassed sales goals while completing and integrating nine acquisitions in just 15 months. The company achieved 19% growth in 2017 — 6% above the average growth trend for the industry. Prior to his work at Checkers Safety Group, Eaton served as the Director of Sales and Marketing at Accusonic Voice Systems where he increased annual sales via strategic account acquisitions while simultaneously developing and launching a new website that generated significant growth within nine months.

"Meritech understands that proper hand hygiene is the first critical step in stopping the spread of harmful pathogens and infectious diseases,” said Eaton. “Meritech’s innovative technology guarantees proper hygiene where we need it most: food and medicine manufacturing, nanotech and medtech manufacturing, healthcare facilities, restaurants— as well as the public spaces where we congregate, like amusement parks, airports, malls, cruise lines, and food courts. I truly believe that Meritech’s unique solutions can make the world a healthier and safer place for us all, and I am eager to continue building on the momentum they have already created to actualize that vision.”

“I have had the pleasure of working with Will since 2013 and I couldn’t be more thrilled to have him on our team,” said David Duran, Meritech CEO. “His tireless dedication was instrumental in driving growth at Checkers Safety Group, and I have no doubt that his accomplishments thus far have provided him a powerful and relevant set of tools to lead our sales team through the next stage of aggressive company growth.”

Eaton succeeds Alison Smith who served as Vice President of Sales since 2017.

About Meritech

Meritech offers a complete line of fully-automated hand washing, boot scrubbing, and footwear sanitizing equipment that provides the only clinically-validated, technology-based approach to human hygiene in the world. Meritech’s line of CleanTech systems perform a fully-automated 12-second hand wash, sanitize and rinse cycle, removing over 99.9% of dangerous pathogens while using 75% less water than manual handwashing. Meritech delivers employee hygiene, contamination control, and infection prevention programs within a wide variety of markets, including food production, food service, cleanroom, healthcare, medical, theme parks, and cruise lines. For more information, visit www.meritech.com or call 303-790-4670.





Attachment

Jennifer Taylor Meritech Systems 3037904670 jennifer.taylor@meritech.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.