Media Advisory: the Calgary Stampede and Enbridge to Unveil Community Plaza

Enbridge Plaza set to be a community hub and festival space bringing both local and international performers to our City

WHAT: On Thursday, July 4, the Calgary Stampede and Enbridge will officially unveil the Enbridge Plaza located in the centre of the Stampede’s Youth Campus. The new plaza, funded by a $1.25 million donation from Enbridge, is the connection hub for all of Youth Campus’ facilities and programs.



The completion of Enbridge Plaza is the newest milestone within the Youth Campus and will provide an all-season community space that was designed to host a multitude of musical world-class events and festivals, the first being the World Association of Marching Show Bands (WAMSB) World Championships kick-off event which will occur immediately after this announcement.

WHO: Dana Peers, President & Chairman of the Board, Calgary Stampede

Bob Rooney, Executive Vice President & Chief Legal Officer, Enbridge



WHEN: Thursday, July 4, 2019

3 p.m. MDT

WHERE: The Enbridge Plaza at Youth Campus

635 13 Ave SE, Calgary, AB T2G 1C4

PHOTO OP: Representatives mentioned above will be available for a group photo op following the official name unveil and speaking program.

For information and interview inquiries please contact:

Lisa Libin

Brookline Public Relations, Inc.

P: (403) 538-5641 ext. 104

C: (403) 815-5626

E: llibin@brooklinepr.com







