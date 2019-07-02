uBreakiFix Opens 25 New Stores in Q2, Celebrates 10th Anniversary and 500th Store Opening

Leading Tech Repair Franchise Announces Second Quarter Growth and Strategic Partnership Extensions

ORLANDO, Fla., July 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- uBreakiFix announced significant growth for the second quarter of 2019, boasting a total of 25 new stores. These second quarter additions bring the brand’s total footprint to 522 stores across North America.



/EIN News/ -- The brand’s highest growth markets included Texas, with four new locations; Ontario, with three new locations; and Oklahoma—a new market for the brand, which welcomed three locations in Q2, including the uBreakiFix’s 500th store opening in Tulsa on April 10.

In addition to opening its 500th store, uBreakiFix also celebrated its 10th anniversary in April, earning national recognition on Forbes .

“The timing of these milestones felt serendipitous, with our 500th store opening and 10th anniversary taking place within the same month,” said uBreakiFix President and Co-founder Justin Wetherill. “We had a lot of fun celebrating with our team, and we plan to maintain this momentum by continuing to innovate and align ourselves with the right partners that allow us to deliver a truly unique repair experience.”

In May, uBreakiFix extended its partnership with Google to include in-warranty and out-of-warranty walk-in repairs for Pixel 3a and 3a XL smartphone models. Each uBreakiFix store is equipped with a committed team of specialists trained to provide same-day, manufacturer-backed repair service to customers using genuine OEM parts.

In June, uBreakiFix also extended its partnership with Samsung Electronics Canada Inc. to provide authorized walk-in repair service for Samsung Care+ customers across Canada.

“We’re thankful to work alongside our partners to offer an outstanding repair experience that customers can count on,” Wetherill said. “The opportunity to extend our existing partnerships is a huge testament to how hard our teams work to exceed our customer’s expectations.”

Looking ahead, uBreakiFix expects to open 25 new stores in the third quarter, including expansion into O’ahu, Hawaii, and Winnipeg, Manitoba.

uBreakiFix is known for its ability to repair anything with a power button. To date, uBreakiFix has repaired more than 6 million devices, including phones, tablets, computers, gaming consoles, and beyond. uBreakiFix offers free diagnostics, and each repair is backed by a 90-day warranty.

uBreakiFix was founded in 2009 by a savvy millennial duo, Justin Wetherill and David Reiff, who married their skill sets with Eddie Trujillo to offer a brick and mortar tech repair option that was quick, affordable, and provided a quality customer experience. By filling a gap in the repair marketplace, the company has grown organically without investors or consultants.

About uBreakiFix

Founded in 2009, uBreakiFix specializes in the repair of small electronics, ranging from smartphones, game consoles, tablets, computers, and everything in between. Cracked screens, software issues, camera issues, and most other problems can be repaired by visiting uBreakiFix stores across the U.S. and Canada. Since 2016, uBreakiFix has served as the exclusive walk-in repair partner for Google Pixel customers. In 2017, uBreakiFix expanded the partnership to include exclusive after sales support for Google Pixelbook customers. In 2018, uBreakiFix became a Samsung Care authorized service provider offering same-day, in-person support for Samsung Galaxy customers across the U.S. For more information, visit http://www.ubreakifix.com .

For more information, contact:

Jessica Brown

(404) 545-8944

Jessica.Brown@seesparkgo.com

