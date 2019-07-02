Carahsoft Wins VMware 2018 Americas Partner Distributor of the Year

Company Recognized for Extraordinary Performance and Notable Achievements

RESTON, Va., July 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp. , The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced that it has received the 2018 VMware Americas Partner Innovation Award in the Distribution Partner category. Carahsoft was recognized for this achievement at the VMware Partner Leadership Summit 2019, held in Carlsbad, CA.



“2018 was a fantastic year for VMware and our partners, and we are pleased to recognize all of our 2018 VMware Partner Innovation Awards winners,” said Jenni Flinders, Vice President, Worldwide Channel Chief, VMware. “VMware, together with our partners, will continue to drive business innovation through next-generation VMware technologies, empowering customers to thrive throughout their digital transformation journeys.”

Carahsoft received this award based on its responsiveness to business challenges in 2018, along with its commitment to the VMware partner community. Carahsoft has served as VMware’s master government aggregator and distributor since 2006.

“We have worked with VMware for over a decade to help our public sector customers modernize and innovate,” said Will Jones, Senior Vice President of Sales at Carahsoft. “Our team is proud to receive this award recognizing our sales and marketing efforts in 2018, and we look forward to future successes as we gear up for the 2019 Federal fiscal year end and beyond.”

About VMware Partner Leadership Summit 2019

VMware Partner Leadership Summit 2019 offered VMware partners the opportunity to engage with VMware executives and industry peers to explore business opportunities, customer use cases, solution practices, and partnering best practices. As an invitation-only event, it provided partners with resources to develop and execute comprehensive go-to-market plans.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®. As a top-performing GSA Schedule and SEWP contract holder, Carahsoft serves as the master government aggregator for many of its best-of-breed technology vendors, supporting an extensive ecosystem of manufacturers, value-added resellers, system integrators and consulting partners committed to helping government agencies select and implement the best solution at the best possible value.

The company's dedicated Solutions Divisions proactively market, sell and deliver VMware, Amazon Web Services, Palo Alto Networks, Symantec, Veritas, Dell, Adobe, F5 Networks, Google Cloud, ServiceNow, Open Source, Micro Focus Government Solutions, SAP, Salesforce, and Innovative and Intelligence products and services, among others. Carahsoft is consistently recognized by its partners as a top revenue producer and is listed annually among the industry's fastest growing and largest firms by CRN, Inc., Forbes, Washington Technology, The Washington Post, Washington Business Journal, and Bloomberg Government. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com or follow us on Twitter and Facebook .

