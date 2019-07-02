Global Motion Sensor Market to 2025 - Focus on Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Healthcare, & Industrial Applications

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Motion Sensor Market by Motion Technology (IR, Ultrasonic, Microwave, Dual Technology, & Tomographic), Application (Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Healthcare, & Industrial), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The market for motion sensor was valued at USD 5,144.5 million in 2018, an increase of 11.5% over USD 4,555.3 million in 2017. The motion sensor market is expected to be worth USD 9,269.2 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.9% from 2019 to 2025.



The market for motion sensors is rising owing to driving factors such as huge demand from consumer electronics applications; stringent government regulations for automotive industry; emergence of efficient, economic, and compact MEMS technology; growing adoption of automation in industries and home; rising demand from emerging economies; and increasing defense expenditure across the world.

A motion sensor is a device that is used for motion detection and can be connected to or integrated with other devices. An electronic motion sensor transforms the detected motion into an electric signal. Signals provided by motion sensor serve as inputs to electronic control units, which take the value and perform appropriate calculations using the algorithms and software embedded in the processor.

The critical data provided by motion sensors help in enhancing the performance, safety, comfort, and convenience features. Motion sensors or detectors are one of the important components of security systems used for businesses and residential purposes, as well as in consumer electronics and gaming industries.



This growth can be attributed to the growing trend of automation, increasing demand for motion sensors from emerging economies, and surging expenditure in defense. Factors restraining the growth of the motion sensor market are time-consuming manufacturing processes and high cost of motion sensors.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Motion Sensor Market

4.2 Motion Sensor Market, By Motion Technology

4.3 Motion Sensor Market in APAC, By Application and Country

4.4 Motion Sensor Market, By Region

4.5 Country-Wise Analysis of Motion Sensor Market



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Huge Demand for Consumer Electronic Applications

5.2.1.2 Emergence of Efficient, Economic, and Compact Mems Technology

5.2.1.3 Growing Adoption of Automation in Industries and Home

5.2.1.4 Rising Demand From Emerging Economies

5.2.1.5 Increasing Expenditure for Defense Worldwide

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Highly Complex Manufacturing Process and Demanding Cycle Time

5.2.2.2 Capital Intensive Applications

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growing Demand for Wearable Electronics

5.2.3.2 Commercialization of IoT

5.2.3.3 Introduction of Advanced Consumer Applications

5.2.3.4 Rising Demand for Unmanned Vehicles

5.2.3.5 Increase in Fleet Size in Commercial Aviation

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Low Return on Investment

5.2.4.2 Growing Level of Integration



6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Value Chain Analysis

6.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



7 Motion Sensor Market, By Motion Technology

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Infrared

7.2.1 Infrared Motion Technology Sensors to Dominate Market

7.3 Ultrasonic

7.3.1 Growing Adoption in Home Security System Boosts the Demand

7.4 Microwave

7.4.1 Growing Adoption in Other Applications Boost Demand

7.5 Dual Technology

7.5.1 Combination Sensor Preference to Drive the Dual Technology Sensors Demand

7.6 Tomographic

7.6.1 Tomographic Motion Sensors are Widely Used for Consumer Electronics and Automotive Applications

7.7 Others



8 Motion Sensor Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Consumer Electronics

8.2.1 Smartphones and Tablets

8.2.1.1 Growing Advanced Features in Smartphones and Tablets Drive the Market

8.2.2 Gaming and Entertainment

8.2.2.1 High Adoption in Next-Generation Gaming Console Boost Demand

8.2.3 Others

8.3 Automotive

8.3.1 Airbag Deployment System

8.3.1.1 Accelerometers and Gyroscopes as Advanced Motion Sensors are Widely Used in Automotive Applications

8.3.2 Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS)

8.3.2.1 Growing Functional Engagement With the Help of Motion Sensor Integration Drive Market Growth

8.4 Aerospace & Defense

8.4.1 Growing Need for Customized Solutions Within Aerospace & Defense Boost Demand

8.5 Healthcare

8.5.1 Development of New Technology and Increase in Demand for Medical and Healthcare Devices Drive Market

8.6 Industrial

8.6.1 Fire Alarm and Smoke Detectors

8.6.1.1 Motion Sensors are Preferred in Home Automation

8.6.2 Lighting Controls (Outdoor/Indoor)

8.6.2.1 Low Energy Consumption Ability Drives Demand

8.6.3 Service Robotics

8.6.3.1 Sensors are Important Components of Robotics

8.7 Others



9 Geographic Analysis

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.1.1 US to Account for the Largest Share of Motion Sensor Market in North America

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.2.1 Canada Likely to Grow at the Highest Growth Rate in Motion Sensor Market in North America

9.2.3 Mexico

9.2.3.1 Inclination Towards Adoption of Consumer Electronics and Advanced Automotive Boost the Demand

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 UK

9.3.1.1 The UK to Account for the Largest Share in Motion Sensor Market in Europe

9.3.2 Germany

9.3.2.1 Adoption of New Technologies By Automotive Industry Drives the Market Growth

9.3.3 France

9.3.3.1 High Presence of Electronics and Automotive Sector Drives the Market

9.3.4 Rest of Europe

9.4 APAC

9.4.1 China

9.4.1.1 China Holds the Largest Share of APAC Motion Sensor Market

9.4.2 Japan

9.4.2.1 Well Established Automotive and Consumer Electronics Industries Augment the Market Growth

9.4.3 India

9.4.3.1 Indian Motion Sensor Market to Grow at Highest Rate in APAC

9.4.4 Rest of APAC

9.5 RoW

9.5.1 South America

9.5.1.1 Growing Usage in Consumer Electronic Products Boost the Demand

9.5.2 Middle East & Africa

9.5.2.1 The Market in Middle East & Africa to Grow at A Significant Rate



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Market Ranking Analysis

10.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

10.3.1 Visionary Leaders

10.3.2 Innovators

10.3.3 Dynamic Differentiators

10.3.4 Emerging Companies

10.4 Business Strategy Excellence (For 25 Players)

10.5 Strength of Product Portfolio (For 25 Players)

10.6 Competitive Scenario

10.6.1 Product Launches

10.6.2 Acquisitions and Expansions

10.6.3 Collaborations and Partnerships



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Key Players

11.2.1 STMicroelectronics

11.2.2 Murata Manufacturing

11.2.3 Honeywell International

11.2.4 NXP Semiconductors

11.2.5 Analog Devices

11.2.6 Microchip Technology

11.2.7 TDK InvenSense

11.2.8 Bosch Sensortec

11.2.9 Memsic

11.2.10 Kionix

11.3 Other Key Players

11.3.1 TE Connectivity

11.3.2 IFM Electronic

11.3.3 Sensata Technologies

11.3.4 Xsens Technologies

11.3.5 Colibrys

11.4 Key Innovators

11.4.1 Seiko Epson

11.4.2 KVH Industries

11.4.3 Innalabs

11.4.4 Qualtre

11.4.5 Panasonic Electric Works



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m6o3fd

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Motion Sensors



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.