Searching for Biomarkers of Stress-Related Mental Illness and Suicidality - A Free Webinar from the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation

New York, July 02, 2019

The Brain & Behavior Research Foundation is hosting a free interactive webinar on “Searching for Biomarkers of Stress-Related Mental Illness and Suicidality”on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, from 2pm to 3pm ET. Lynnette A. Averill, Ph.D., Assistant Professor of Psychiatry at Yale University and BBRF 2015 Young Investigator Grant recipient, will be the presenter.

Suicidal ideation and suicide attempts are important precursors to death by suicide. This is especially so in post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). There is evidence that trauma and stress impair connectivity in the brain, yet there is a specific need for neurobiologically-based studies of suicidal ideation and attempts in individuals with PTSD. During this webinar, Dr. Averill will explain how her current work aims to identify biomarkers of suicidal ideation and attempts to inform the development of new medicines and other interventions, which could alleviate the suffering of millions struggling with suicidality. Jeffrey Borenstein, M.D., President and CEO of the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation and host of the public television show “Healthy Minds,” will be the moderator. Join by phone or on the web at bbrf.org/julywebinar.

This webinar is part of a series of free monthly “Meet the Scientist” webinars on the latest developments in psychiatry offered bythe Brain & Behavior Research Foundation.

BBRF awards research grants to develop improved treatments, cures, and methods of prevention for mental illness. These illnesses include addiction, ADHD, anxiety, autism, bipolar disorder, borderline personality disorder, depression, eating disorders, OCD, PTSD, and schizophrenia. Since 1987, the Foundation has awarded more than $394 million to fund more than 4,700 leading scientists around the world, which has led to over $3.9 billion in additional funding. 100% of every dollar donated for research is invested in our research grants. The Foundation’s operating expenses are covered by separate foundation grants.

