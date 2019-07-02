Global $25.4 Bn Tissue Engineering (Technologies and Therapeutic) Markets, 2015-2018 & 2019-2024: Orthopedics, Musculoskeletal & Spine Applications Corner the Largest Share

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Tissue Engineering: Technologies and Therapeutic Areas - A Global Market Overview" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Overall, the Tissue Engineering market, globally, for 2019 is projected to touch US$25.4 billion.



Organs developed using Tissue Engineering are highly durable and efficient, with applications gaining ground in areas, such as surgical manipulation of tissues and prosthetics for cardiac, cancer and orthopedic uses. The technology has reached a stage where the products offer a reduced rate of rejection by the body, which would further propel the market for Tissue Engineering. Though North America is the leading global region for revenues garnered from Tissue Engineering, Asia-Pacific is likely to outpace all other regions by posting the fastest CAGR over the analysis period.



Orthopedics, Musculoskeletal & Spine applications corner the largest share of the global market for Tissue Engineering in terms of application, which is estimated at 60.5% or US$13.5 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach US$34.7 billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 17.1% between the two years.



The report reviews analyze and project the global Tissue Engineering market for the period 2015-2024 in terms of US$ and the compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) projected from 2018 through 2024



Key Topics Covered:



PART A: GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



1. INTRODUCTION

1.1 Product Outline

1.1.1 An Introduction to Tissue Engineering

1.1.1.1 Clinical Need for Tissue Engineering and Regenerative Medicine

1.1.1.2 Basics of Tissue Engineering and Regenerative Medicine

1.1.1.2.1 Tissue Engineering versus Regenerative Medicine

1.1.1.2.2 The Three Pillars of Tissue Engineering

1.1.2 Materials Used In Tissue Engineering

1.1.2.1 Biomimetic Materials

1.1.2.1.1 Biomimetic Biodegradability

1.1.2.1.2 Mechanical Properties of Biomimetic Materials

1.1.2.2 Nanofibrous Materials

1.1.2.2.1 Electrospinning

1.1.2.2.2 Self-Assembly

1.1.2.2.3 Phase Separation

1.1.2.2.4 Nanofibrous Architecture and its Biological Effects

1.1.2.3 Composite and Nanocomposite Materials

1.1.2.4 Modification of Surfaces

1.1.2.5 Bioactive Molecule Delivery

1.1.3 Applications of Tissue Engineering

1.1.3.1 Cancer Applications

1.1.3.1.1 Cancer Biology from Tissue Engineering's Perspective

1.1.3.1.2 Tissue Engineering Technology Platforms' Translation into Cancer Research

1.1.3.2 Cardiology & Vascular Applications

1.1.3.2.1 Cardiac Tissue Engineering: An Overview

1.1.3.2.2 Identification of Basic Cell Responses

1.1.3.2.2.1 Materials and Degradation

1.1.3.2.2.2 Attachment

1.1.3.2.2.3 Stiffness

1.1.3.2.2.4 Diffusion and Porosity

1.1.3.2.2.5 Forces

1.1.3.2.3 3-Dimensional Tissue Engineering

1.1.3.2.4 Further 3-D Approaches and Considerations

1.1.3.2.5 Cardiovascular Tissue Engineering and Bioreactor Technology

1.1.3.2.6 Limiting Cells or Materials

1.1.3.3 Dental/Oral Applications

1.1.3.3.1 Dental Tissue Regeneration through Tissue Engineering Strategy

1.1.3.3.2 Harvesting Teeth Created by Tissue Engineering

1.1.3.3.3 Research Goals Currently Targeted

1.1.3.3.4 Process of Tissue Engineering for Tooth Replacement: What Future Trends Indicate

1.1.3.4 Neurology Applications

1.1.3.4.1 Neural Tissue Engineering or Neuroregeneration

1.1.3.4.2 Biomaterial Scaffold Development for Nerve Tissue Engineering: Biomaterial Mediated Neural Regeneration

1.1.3.4.2.1 Response to Injury and Repair

1.1.3.4.2.2 Neural Cells' Regeneration Potential

1.1.3.4.2.3 Regeneration Promoted through Growth Factor Delivery

1.1.3.4.2.4 Biomaterials in Nerve Regeneration

1.1.3.4.2.5 Polymeric Scaffolds as Extracellular Matrix Analogues

1.1.3.4.2.6 Geometric Indicators: Structure of Scaffolds

1.1.3.4.2.7 Nanofiber Properties and Electrospinning Technology

1.1.3.4.2.8 Alternate Approaches

1.1.3.4.2.9 Electrical Cues

1.1.3.5 Orthopedics, Musculoskeletal & Spine Applications

1.1.3.5.1 Bone Regeneration Using Orthopedic Tissue Engineering

1.1.3.5.2 Articular Cartilage Degeneration and Osteoarthritis, Repair, Regeneration, and Transplantation

1.1.3.5.2.1 Cartilage Repair

1.1.3.5.2.2 Osteochondral Allograft Transplantation

1.1.3.6 Skin/Integumentary Applications

1.1.3.6.1 Burns

1.1.3.6.2 Diabetic Ulcers

1.1.3.6.3 Venous Ulcers

1.1.3.6.4 Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery

1.1.3.7 Other Applications

1.1.3.7.1 Autoimmune Disorders

1.1.3.7.2 Ophthalmology

1.1.3.7.3 Organ Replacement/Transplant

1.1.3.7.3.1 Categories of Transplant

1.1.3.7.3.2 Major Organs and Tissues Transplanted

1.1.3.7.4 Urology

1.1.3.7.4.1 Conditions Affecting the Urological System

1.1.3.7.4.1.1 The Kidney

1.1.3.7.4.1.2 The Ureter

1.1.3.7.4.1.3 The Urinary Bladder

1.1.3.7.4.1.4 The Urinary Sphincters

1.1.3.7.4.1.5 The Urethra

1.1.3.7.4.2 Stem Cells Offering Promise in Urological Regenerative Medicine

1.1.3.7.4.3 Polymeric Materials and their Potential Applications in Urologic Regenerative Medicine

1.1.3.8 In Conclusion



2. KEY MARKET TRENDS

2.1 Latest Developments in Tissue Engineering

Advances in Cell Sourcing and Manipulation

Advances in Biomaterials and Scaffold Production

Advances in Cell Signaling Research and Bioreactor Development

2.2 Biomaterials for Tissue Engineering Get Innovative

2.3 First Successful Lung Stem Cell Transplantation Clinical Trial Reported

2.4 Successful Creation of Functioning Kidney Tissue by Researchers

2.5 Human Trials of Novel Tissue-Engineered Blood Vessel Replacements Now Closer

2.6 Plasma Protein Shows Promise for Making Wound-Healing Tissue Scaffolds

2.7 Speed of Bone Repair Process May be Accelerated with the Help of Two Types of Cells

2.8 New Therapy Developed for Osteomyelitis

2.9 Treatment of Critical-Sized Bone Defects with New Biomaterial-Based Autograft Extender on the Cards

2.10 Development of New method of Repairing Early Stage Vaginal Prolapses Targeted

2.11 Self-Curving Cornea Created Using Innovative Biological System

2.12 Patients with Cartilage Defects Get the Boon of Cartilage Tissue Engineering

2.13 Minute Biodegradable Scaffold Help in Transplanting Stem Cells and Delivering Drugs



4. KEY BUSINESS AND PRODUCT TRENDS

Organogenesis Bags Innovative Wound Care and Surgical Contract from Vizient, Inc

Apax Funds, CPPIB and PSP Investments Agree to Sell Acelity and its KCI Subsidiaries to 3M

Royal DSM and SAT Join Hands to Develop Transcatheter Replacement Heart Valves

Medtronic Plc to Acquire Titan Spine, Inc

Smith & Nephew Plc Acquires Osiris Therapeutics, Inc

ACell, Inc Selects First Horizon, LLC and Weihai Jierui Medical Products Co., Ltd as Distributor

FDA Clearance for ACell's Gentrix Surgical Matrix suite of products

Isto Biologics Develops New Cortical Fiber Technology

Integra LifeSciences Receives Approval of DuraGen Regeneration Substitute

FDA Approval for Zimmer Biomet's ROSA ONE Spine System

Zimmer Biomet Showcases its Latest Personalized Medical Technological Innovations at AAOS 2019, Nevada

Wright Medical Showcases REVIVE Revision Shoulder System at AAOS 2019, Nevada

Stryker Corporation Acquires OrthoSpace, Ltd

RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc Acquires Paradigm Spine

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc Reveals PuraPly Antimicrobial Impacts on Wound Healing

ACell, Inc. Selects MyungMoon as Distributor in South Korea

Cerapedics, Inc Reveals ISASS Bone Grafting Policy Statement Featuring i-FACTOR Peptide Enhanced Bone Graft

Japan Tissue Engineering Co., Ltd Files Application for Manufacturing and Marketing Cultured Autologous Corneal Epithelium in Japan

KCI Unveils ABTHERA Abdomen Therapy in Japan

Stryker Corporation Acquires Arrinex, Inc

Medtronic Plc Announce Japan's First Grafton(TM) Demineralized Bone Matrix (DBM) Bone Grafting Product for Spine and Orthopedic Application

Cook Medical, Inc Acquires Whitaker Park's Facility to Produce Life-Saving Medical Devices

Vericel Corporation and Innovative Cellular Therapeutics Co., Ltd. Join Forces on Advanced Cell Therapy Portfolio

DePuy Synthes Unveils New Femoral Neck Implant System

International Stem Cell Corporation Receives United States Patent and Trademark Office for Lysate Stem Cell

KCI Forms Agreement with Highmark Inc to Promote its iOn PROGRESS Remote Therapy Monitoring Program

U.S. Stem Cell, Inc Expands Regenerative Therapies Business Entity

Cytori Therapeutics, Inc Expands Class III Medical Device Portfolio in Japan

Stryker Corporation Acquires K2M

RTI Surgical, Inc and HealthPartners Announce Minimally Invasive Sacroiliac Joint Fusion Surgery Development

CE Mark Approval for Medtronic's Valiant Navion (TM) Thoracic Stent Graft System

Wright Medical Acquires Cartiva, Inc.

Stryker Corporation Buys HyperBranch Medical

FDA Clearance for Allergan Plc's CoolSculpting Treatment

Hesperos, Inc Bags three-year NIH Phase IIB Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Grant from National Institutes of Health (NIH) National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences (NCATS)

DePuy Synthes Launches New Digital Mechanomyography Platform - SENTIO MMG

RTI Surgical, Inc Showcases its Next-Generation Spine Implant Technologies at NASS 2018, Los Angeles

Osiris Therapeutics, Inc Unveils New GrafixPL PRIME Human Placental

Baxter Receives FDA Approval for ACTIFUSE Bone Graft Substitute and ALTAPORE Bioactive Bone Graft Substitute

Johnson & Johnson Medical GmbH Acquires Emerging Implant Technologies GmbH

Integra LifeSciences Receives Contract from Healogics Inc for Cellular-Based Tissue Products

Hesperos, Inc to Develop Multi-Organ human-on-a-chip Model for Alzheimer's Therapies

RTI Surgical, Inc and Aziyo Biologics, Inc Agree to Distribute ViBone Matrix Product for Spine and Other Orthopedic Procedures

LEITR and RTIDS Announce Strategic Collaboration on Tissue Donation

AgeX Therapeutics Inc Acquires UniverCyte technology Patent from Escape Therapeutics Inc

International Stem Cell Corporation Developed 3D Liver Structures

Cerapedics, Inc Conducts Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) Clinical Trials of P-15L Peptide Enhanced Bone Graft

Wright Medical Displays its Innovations at AOFAS 2018 at the Hynes Convention Center in Boston, Massachusetts

Athersys Inc Registers First Patient in Masters-2 Phase 3 Study of Multistem Treatment for Ischemic Stroke

DePuy Synthes Introduces CONCORDE LIFT Expandable Interbody Implant for Spine Surgery Use

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) integrates LabCyte CORNEA-MODEL24, an eye Irritancy Testing Method

Japan Tissue Engineering Co., Ltd. Submits Clinical Trial of Autologous Cultured Epidermis with Melanocyte to PMDA

DePuy Synthes Develops New Femoral Recon Nail System

Osiris Therapeutics, Inc Employs Prestige Lyotechnology? Preservation Method

GoLiver Therapeutics Obtains Pluripotent Cell Technology License from BioTime Inc

DePuy Synthes Launches DYNACORD Suture to Repair Soft Tissue

Japan Tissue Engineering, Nagoya University, and Shinshu University Agree to Enter an Agreement on Autologous CAR-T Cell Therapy Technology Development

Cerapedics, Inc Reveals i-FACTOR IVANOS Study Results

FDA Approval for Zimmer Biomet's Zyston Strut Open Titanium Interbody Spacer System

Organogenesis Showcased Apligraf Treatment Option at International Society for Pharmacoeconomics and Outcomes Research (ISPOR) 2018 in Baltimore, U.S

ACell, Inc Reaches Milestones for Gentrix Surgical Matrix Portfolio

DePuy Synthes Unveils GLOBAL UNITE Reverse Fracture Shoulder Implant Solution

DePuy Synthes and Prosidyan Join Hands to Promote FIBERGRAFT Family of Products for Spine Fusion Surgery

International Stem Cell Corporation Receives Patent - US9926529B2 to Produce ISC-hpNSC Cells

Zimmer Biomet Receives FDA Clearance for Persona Trabecular Metal Tibia Knee Solution

U.S. Stem Cell, Inc Establishes New Clinic in Central Florida

Organogenesis Showcases PuraPly Antimicrobial Treatment at SAWC Spring 2018, North Carolina

UTHealth and Athersys, Inc Agree on MultiStem Cell Therapy Study for Trauma Injury Use

DePuy Synthes Introduce PROTI 360 Family of Implants for Spinal Fusion Surgery Use

FDA Approval for Medtronic's Infuse(TM) Bone Graft

FDA Approval for Cerapedics' IDE to Study P-15L Bone Graft for Transforaminal Lumbar Interbody Fusion Surgery

Zimmer Biomet Showcases Technological Innovations at AAOS 2018

Wright Medical Highlights Invision Prophecy Total Ankle Revision System at ACFAS 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee

Aziyo Biologics Inc and Cook Biotech Inc Unite to Develop Bio-Envelope Solution

Cook Biotech Inc and Regentys Corporation Collaborate on Developing Ulcerative Colitis Treatment

ATT Selects ACell as Distributor of Wound Care Products

Astellas Buys Universal Cells, Inc.

RTI Surgical, Inc Acquires Zyga Technology, Inc.

AgeX Therapeutics, Inc Study Reveals Genes Implicated In Tissue Regeneration and Cancer

CryoLife, Inc Acquires JOTEC AG

ACell, Inc Launches Dynamic Tissue Systems (DTS) Product Portfolio

FUJIFILM Sign an Agreement with Cyfuse Biomedical K.K. to Produce Regenerative Medicine Products

Athersys, Inc and Nikon CeLL innovation Co., Ltd Enter into Agreement on MultiStem Stem Cell Therapy Production in Japan

DSM Biomedical and Cerapedics, Inc Collaborate on Peptide Enhanced Bone Graft

Integra LifeSciences Unveils Revize/ Revize-X Collagen Matrix Tissue-Building for Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery

International Stem Cell Corporation Obtains Stem Cell Patent in Australia

International Stem Cell Corporation Concludes the Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) Phase II Clinical Trial

FUJIFILM Corporation and NC Medical Research, Inc Join Hands on Regenerative Medicine Portfolio

RTI Surgical, Inc Sells its Cardiothoracic Closure Business to A&E Advanced Closure Systems, LLC

Medtronic Plc Receives CE mark and U.S FDA approval for its Avalus (TM) Pericardial Aortic Surgical Valve

Vericel Highlights MACI Implant for Treating Articular Cartilage Defects in the Knee at AOSSM 2017 Meeting

Medtronic Plc Launches CoreValve(TM) Evolut(TM) PRO Transcatheter Valve for Heart Surgery

BioTime, Inc Expands its Ophthalmology Business

Isto Biologics Acquires Progenicare LLC

Vericel Receives FDA RMAT Designation for Ixmyelocel-T Used in Advanced Heart Failure

Integra LifeSciences Introduces SurgiMend MP Collagen Tissue-Building Matrix for Hernia Repair

RTI Surgical, Inc Expands its Tissue Market

DePuy Synthes Acquires 3D Printing Technologies to Treat Bone Defects from Tissue Regeneration Systems, Inc

U.S. Stem Cell, Inc and Advanced Stem Cell Rx Form an Alliance to Commercialize Cell Therapies

Organogenesis, Inc Acquires NuTech Medical, Inc

DePuy Synthes Mitek Sports Medicine Launches Knee Arthroscopy Platform

Ethicon, Inc and DePuy Synthes Develop Wound Closure Kits for Orthopaedic Surgery Application

FDA Approval for Medtronic's Melody Transcatheter Pulmonary Valve (TPV) for Surgical Pulmonary Heart Valves

Allergan Plc Acquires LifeCell Corporation

DePuy Synthes Develops New ViviGen Formable Cellular Bone Matrix

ACell, Inc Join Forces with Southmedic Inc

BioTime, Inc Along with its Subsidiary Cell Cure Neurosciences Ltd Establish Cell Therapy Center in Center in Jerusalem, Israel

Cytori Therapeutics, Inc Intensify on ECCS-50 formulation Investigation of Cytori Cell Therapy to Include Secondary Raynaud's Phenomenon (RP)

Cytori Therapeutics, Inc Acquires Azaya Therapeutics Inc

5. GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW

5.1 Global Tissue Engineering Market Overview by Material Type

5.1.1 Tissue Engineering Material Type Market Overview by Global Region

5.1.1.1 Biomimetic Materials

5.1.1.2 Composite Materials

5.1.1.3 Nanocomposite Materials

5.1.1.4 Nanofibrous Materials

5.2 Global Tissue Engineering Market Overview by Application

5.2.1 Tissue Engineering Application Market Overview by Global Region

5.2.1.1 Cancer Applications

5.2.1.2 Cardiology & Vascular Applications

5.2.1.3 Dental/Oral Applications

5.2.1.4 Neurology Applications

5.2.1.5 Orthopedics, Musculoskeletal & Spine Applications

5.2.1.6 Skin/Integumentary Applications

5.2.1.7 Other Applications



PART B: REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



REGIONAL MARKET OVERVIEW



6. NORTH AMERICA



7. EUROPE



8. ASIA-PACIFIC



9. SOUTH AMERICA



10. REST OF WORLD



