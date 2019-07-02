Global Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market is Set to Reach USD 64.0 billion by 2024, Observing a CAGR of 6.4% during 2019–2024: VynZ Research

Industry Insights by Equipment Type (Walk-in Coolers, Beverage Refrigeration, Transportation Refrigeration Equipment, Display Cases, Parts, Ice Making Machineries, Others), by Application (Food Service, Food and Beverage Distribution, Food and Beverage Retail, Others), by End-User (Supermarkets, Hypermarkets, Hotels/Restaurants & Catering, Convenience Stores, E-commerce, Others)



NEW YORK, July 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global commercial refrigeration equipment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period with its market size predicted to reach USD 64.0 billion by 2024. the increasing demand for ready-to-eat food and the mounting number of organized retail shops are the major factors leading to the high demand of commercial refrigeration equipment in the global market.

Increasing utilization and demand for refrigeration systems in various grocery stores, super markets, convenience stores and speciality food stores

Increasing utilization and demand for refrigeration systems in various grocery stores, super markets, convenience stores and speciality food stores are the key trends observed in the commercial refrigeration equipment market across the globe. Furthermore, growth in the food service industry has also lead to increasing acceptance of refrigeration system in restaurants, commercial kitchens and cafeteria. Customisation of the refrigeration system according to consumer demand is another trend witnessed in the commercial refrigeration equipment industry.

Display cases to witness the fastest growth in the commercial refrigeration equipment market

Based on equipment type, the commercial refrigeration equipment market is segmented into walk-in coolers, beverage refrigeration, transportation refrigeration equipment, display cases, parts, ice making machineries, and others. The other equipment includes vending machines, cryogenic equipment, and liquid chillier. Of all the equipment type, the highest growth in the demand for the display cases has been observed over the last five years which is anticipated to remain the highest among all commercial refrigeration equipment types during the forecast period. The old infrastructures of the food and beverages shops and restaurants in the emerging markets are being upgraded which has been one of the major reasons for high growth of display cases shipments, globally.

Of all, walk-in coolers hold the largest share in the market since walk-in coolers helps the users in reducing operating costs, convenience and flexibility. Furthermore, these coolers are considered to be most efficient alternative for reducing electricity cost and helps in keeping food fresh for longer time span.

The walk-in coolers category has been further categorized into remote condensing unit, packaged unit, and remote plant. Among these, packaged unit hold the largest share in the market during the historical period, and is expected to continue holding the largest share, globally, in future.

“Global Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market Analysis and Forecast to 2024 – Industry Insights by Equipment Type (Walk-in Coolers, Beverage Refrigeration, Transportation Refrigeration Equipment, Display Cases, Parts, Ice Making Machineries, Others), by Application (Food Service, Food and Beverage Distribution, Food and Beverage Retail, Others), by End-User (Supermarkets, Hypermarkets, Hotels/Restaurants & Catering, Convenience Stores, E-commerce, Others)”

The display cases category has been further bifurcated into plug in cases and remote cases. Among these two, plug in cases category hold the larger share in the market.

The beverage refrigeration category has been further bifurcated into beverage cooling & dispensing units, drinking fountains, beer dispensing units, soda fountain equipment, and others. Of all, the beverage cooling & dispensing units hold the largest share in the market.

The ice making machineries category has been further bifurcated into cubes, flakes, and nuggets. Of all, ice cubes machineries category hold the largest share in the market.

Food service refrigeration equipment are being widely adopted by end users

The commercial refrigeration equipment market on the basis of application is segmented into food and beverage distribution, food service, food and beverage retail and others. Among all these segments, food service refrigeration is expected to witness demand for this refrigerator equipment during the forecast period. The growth of the market for this application is attributed towards increasing utilization of food service refrigeration equipment in ensuring quality of food from the supplier to the consumer.

Based on end-user, the commercial refrigeration equipment market is segmented into hotels/restaurants & catering, convenience stores, supermarkets, hypermarkets, e-commerce, and others. Among these segments, supermarkets are the largest end-user of refrigeration equipment in commercial application since this system helps in gaining expertise in order to meet efficiencies in energy requirement and helps in reducing carbon footprints without comprising the performance of an organization.

North America account for the largest demand of commercial refrigeration equipment across the globe

North America dominates the commercial refrigeration equipment market due to increasing demand of commercial refrigeration equipment from the U.S. According to a recent study, it has been observed that in the U.S. there has been a prospective growth in this market due to prospering retail domain in this region. The U.S. is a dominant market for refrigeration equipment in commercial application among all the countries across the globe.

Key players in the commercial refrigeration equipment market are investing heavily in improving the quality of these equipment and developing the latest technologies that is strengthening their position in the market. However, it has been observed that local players are depending upon new technology to develop cost efficiencies, thus increasing the rivalry in the market to some extent.

Some of the major players operating in the commercial refrigeration equipment market are United Technologies Corporation, Johnson Controls International PLC, Daikin Industries Ltd., Dover Corporation, AB Electrolux, Illinois Tool Works Inc., Hussmann Corporation, Frigoglass S.A.I.C., AHT Cooling Systems GmbH, and Ali Group S.p.A.

Global Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market Coverage

Equipment Type Insight and Forecast 2014-2024

Walk-in Coolers Packaged Unit Remote Condensing Unit Remote Plant

Display Cases Plug in Cases Remote Cases

Beverage Refrigeration Beverage Cooling & Dispensing Units Drinking Fountains Beer Dispensing Units Soda Fountain Equipment Others

Ice Making Machineries Cubes Flakes Nuggets

Transportation Refrigeration Equipment

Parts

Other Equipment

Application Insight and Forecast 2014-2024

Food Service

Food and Beverage Retail

Food and Beverage Distribution

Others

End User Insight and Forecast 2014-2024

Supermarkets

Hotels/Restaurants and Catering Businesses

Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

E-Commerce

Others

Geographical Segmentation

Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

South Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America (LATAM)

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Colombia

Chile

Peru

Rest of LATAM

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E.

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of MEA

