Dawn Shannon’s Intuition Salon & Spa Nominated for the Dream Big Award

Dawn has been a professional hair stylist for over 25 years, specializing in Exceptional Hair Color, Expert Hair Cuts, Keratin and Conditioning Treatments and Artistic and Creative Make-overs helping her clients achieve “The Look” they truly want and love Intuition Salon and Spa: Natural and Organic Hair Care Intuition Salon and Spa: Natural and Organic Hair Care

Intuition Salon & Spa has been a longtime fixture in Clearwater and owner Shannon is known not only as a celebrity stylist but also for her humanitarian works.

When I first started out I had a vision of the type of salon experience I wanted to create for my clients and my staff and with a lot of hard work I am making this dream come true.” — Dawn Shannon

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Celebrity stylist Dawn Shannon is honored by her nomination for the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s Dream Big Awards. The Dream Big Awards program recognizes the achievements of small businesses and highlights their contributions to America’s economic growth each year at a national small business summit.As the owner of multiple successful salons across the Tampa Bay area, Shannon has been an active member of the community for many years and is celebrating the 16th anniversary of her first location in downtown Clearwater while continue to grow and expand her salons in St. Petersburg and Belleair.With 30 million small businesses in the U.S. accounting for sixty-two percent of all new private sectors jobs, small business is the backbone of the economy.[1] Intuition Salon & Spa has been a longtime fixture in downtown Clearwater and owner Shannon is known not only as a celebrity stylist and business owner but also for her humanitarian endeavors. With a passion to help others succeed, Shannon has worked with local youth employment programs for the purpose of providing students with a leg up in learning valuable work skills. With small businesses breaking a 45-year-old job creation record earlier this year, recognizing the contributions Shannon and others make to the economy only seems fitting. [2]To learn more about Dawn Shannon and Intuition Salon & Spa please visit http://www.intuitionsalonandspa.com/ About Dawn Shannon: With over 25 years of experience, Dawn Shannon, has worked with local and national celebrity client’s around the country and founded Intuition Salon & Spa to create a friendlier high-end salon environment, where every client can experience the Intuition Magic. Requiring that every artist working in her salons continue their advanced training in color, cut and style, ensures the quality Dawn demands at Intuition while maintaining a relaxing, professional and fun salon experience. Specializing in organic color and color correction, Dawn Shannon’s Intuition Salon & Spa has three locations in the Tampa Bay area. For more information visit http://www.dawn-shannon.com/ Sources:[1] https://www.wlox.com/2019/06/04/small-businesses-prove-have-big-impact-american-economy/ [2] https://www.nfib.com/content/press-release/economy/small-business-job-creation-breaks-45-year-record/

Dawn Shannon TIPs & TECHNIQUES 002 - Hair Loss Solutions



