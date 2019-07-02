Ludlow Research Initiates Coverage on BioHemp International (BKIT) Based on CBD Distribution Business Model And Assigns A Short Term 'Speculative' Price Target Per Share of $2.50 -$3.50

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, July 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- BioHemp International, Inc. (OTC: BKIT), (“Company”) announces a research opinion on the company is now available for download.

Report Highlights

- To establish multi-tier distribution channels for CBD products

- To acquire strong CBD assets through consolidation

- CEO background in private equity and business development

- Pending portfolio of diversified CBD assets

The Company strategy is to roll up multi-branded e-commerce and brick & mortar retailers under one platform, while focusing on acquiring strong CBD assets through consolidation across the CBD industry. By creating these economies of scale for brands and vendors, the Company is positioning itself to be a major CBD distribution channel within the industry.

For this reason, Ludlow Research initiated research coverage on BKIT with a short-term 'speculative' target of $2.50 to $3.50 based on their rollup strategy to build multi-leveled distribution platform targeting existing CBD consumer, wholesalers, and retailers.

To download the full report, risks, and disclosures on this company please visit: https://ludlowresearch.com/reports

About BioHemp International, Inc.

BioHemp International (OTC: BKIT) is a Company focused on rolling up a distribution platform for CBD providers to become the leading consolidation force in the CBD industry. For more information, view the Company’s website www.BioHempInternational.com

Safe Harbor Notice

Certain statements contained herein are “forward-looking statements” (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). cautions that statements made in this news release constitute forward-looking statements and makes no guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the time statements are made. These statements may address issues that involve significant risks, uncertainties, estimates and assumptions made by management. Actual results could differ materially from current projections or implied results. BioHemp International, Inc undertakes no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this news release. Additional details of the Company's business can be found in its public disclosures as a reporting issuer under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission's ("SEC") EDGAR database.

This press release is issued on behalf of the Board of Directors of BioHemp International, Inc.

Contact:

Daniel Blum

BioHemp International

244 5th Avenue, Suite A-154

New York, NY 10001

d_b@biohempinternational.com

646-453-4912



