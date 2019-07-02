With Great Power Comes Great Gaming: NVIDIA Launches GeForce RTX SUPER Series

Best-In-Class Performance, Power Efficiency, Plus Real-Time Ray Tracing for Growing Wave of Blockbuster Games

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NVIDIA today supercharged its lineup of gaming GPUs by introducing GeForce® RTX 2060 SUPER™, GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER and GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER -- delivering best-in-class gaming performance and real time ray tracing for today's and next-generation games.



GeForce RTX 20-Series graphics cards launched last year, bringing real-time ray tracing and best in class performance to PC gamers worldwide. Now, we’re introducing new GeForce RTX 20-Series SUPER graphics cards, which increase performance by up to 25%, giving you the power to experience the latest blockbusters with max settings at even faster framerates.





The result of nearly a year of architectural and process optimizations, the new GeForce RTX SUPER GPUs deliver the fastest gaming performance, and the best power efficiency of any gaming GPU in their class. They also offer gamers an uncompromised combination of leading performance and cutting-edge features.

“The ecosystem driving real-time ray tracing is immense -- tens of millions of GPUs, industry standard APIs, leading game engines and an all-star roster of game franchises,” said Jeff Fisher, senior vice president of the PC business at NVIDIA. “This killer lineup of SUPER GPUs delivers even more performance for demanding PC gamers and ensures that they’re prepared for the coming wave of real-time ray tracing blockbusters.”

Ray tracing is the advanced graphics technique used to give movies their ultra-realistic visual effects. Only GeForce RTX™ GPUs use a hybrid architecture of advanced shading, programmable ray tracing and compute cores to deliver ray traced games in real time. Ray tracing is supported in industry standard APIs, including Microsoft DirectX Raytracing (DXR) and Vulkan, as well as in the game engines used by developers to create games, including Unreal Engine, Unity, Frostbite, id Tech, Northlight, 4A Engine and more.

Last month’s Computex and E3 trade events marked a milestone for real-time ray tracing, as a growing number of developers announced that they will be using it to create stunning visuals in their upcoming games. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare , Control , Cyberpunk 2077 , Doom Eternal , Sword and Fairy 7 , Watch Dogs: Legion , and Wolfenstein: Youngblood joined the list of major titles that will be using ray tracing. Battlefield V , Metro Exodus Quake II RTX , Shadow of the Tomb Raider , and Stay in the Light (early access) are already shipping with ray tracing support.

The new SUPER series of RTX GPUs join the existing GeForce RTX 2060 (starting at $349, the first step up to RTX performance) and the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti (starting at $999, the best gaming GPU on the planet).

GeForce RTX 2060 SUPER GPU - Starting at $399, Available July 9

º Up to 22% faster (average 15%) than RTX 2060

º 8GB GDDR6 - 2GB more than the RTX 2060

º Faster than GTX 1080

º 7+7 TOPs (FP32+INT32) and 57 Tensor TFLOPs

GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER GPU - Starting at $499, Available July 9

º Up to 24% faster (average 16%) than RTX 2070

º Faster than GTX 1080 Ti

º 9+9 TOPs (FP32+INT32) and 73 Tensor TFLOPs

GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER GPU - Starting at $699, Available July 23

º Memory speed cranked up to 15.5Gbps

º Faster than TITAN Xp

º 11+11 TOPs (FP32+INT32) and 89 Tensor TFLOPs

GeForce RTX GPUs support multiple cutting-edge and advanced gaming features. In addition to being the only GPUs capable of real-time ray tracing, they deliver an order of magnitude increase in AI processing performance with NVIDIA Deep Learning Super Sampling (up to 130 Tensor TFLOPS of horsepower), and are also the only ones that support advanced features including Mesh Shading and NVIDIA Adaptive Shading (NAS).

NAS also supports Variable Rate Shading, including motion and content adaptive shading for the highest performance and image quality, as well as Foveated Rendering, which puts the detail where the gamer is looking when used in combination with eye-tracking, to deliver next-generation VR experiences.

All NVIDIA GPUs come with GeForce Experience™, an application that makes PC gaming more accessible and provides unique, easy-to-use in-game features. GeForce Experience includes NVIDIA Highlights, which automatically captures the best gaming moments; NVIDIA Ansel, which lets gamers take stunning in-game screenshots; and NVIDIA Freestyle, which lets gamers customize their games’ appearance with more than 15 post-processing filters and 38 different configurations including settings for image sharpening, color blindness and photo-realism. Gamers can even use the special night mode, which reduces the amount of blue light emitted, so they can get to sleep easier after a night of gaming.

Super Fast. Supernatural Bundle.

For a limited time, starting on July 9, qualifying purchases of a GeForce RTX 2060 SUPER, GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER, or GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER- based graphics card or desktop PC will include a copy of two award-winning games that support real-time ray tracing, Control and Wolfenstein: Youngblood . a value of $90.

Where to Buy

The GeForce RTX 2060 SUPER, RTX 2070 SUPER and RTX 2080 SUPER GPUs will be available as custom boards, including stock-clocked and factory-overclocked models, from top add-in card providers such as ASUS, Colorful, EVGA, Gainward, Galaxy, Gigabyte, Innovision 3D, MSI, Palit, PNY and Zotac and as Founders Editions from www.nvidia.com . Look for the GeForce RTX SUPER GPUs in gaming systems built by Acer, Alienware, Dell, HP and Lenovo, as well as by leading system builders worldwide.

For more information on the new RTX SUPER GPUs, please visit https://www.nvidia.com/en-us/geforce/news/geforce-rtx-20-series-super-gpus and click here for a product video.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA ’s (NASDAQ: NVDA) invention of the GPU in 1999 sparked the growth of the PC gaming market, redefined modern computer graphics and revolutionized parallel computing. More recently, GPU deep learning ignited modern AI — the next era of computing — with the GPU acting as the brain of computers, robots and self-driving cars that can perceive and understand the world. Today, NVIDIA is increasingly known as “the AI computing company.” More information at http://nvidianews.nvidia.com/ .

