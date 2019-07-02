Without Limits Runners Essentials Daily Vitamin Formula Certified Drug Free by the Banned Substances Control Group

BSCG certification ensures that Runners Essentials is free of over 475 drugs, including all World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) prohibited substances.

WILMINGTON, NC, USA, July 2, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Runners Essential Vitamin LLC announces that Without Limits Runners Essentials Daily Vitamin Formula, the premier daily vitamin formula for runners and endurance athletes, has been Certified Drug Free by the Banned Substances Control Group (BSCG).

According to elite athlete Tom Clifford, co-developer of Runners Essentials Daily Vitamin and founder of the Without Limits brand of coaching, event planning and apparel, “We wanted an extremely high quality product that would provide runners with the exact nutrients they require, and one that would also be safe for athletes to take under any testing conditions. We are confident our unique proprietary formula and BSCG Certification provide the quality, effectiveness, and safety that athletes expect.”

BSCG certification ensures that Runners Essentials is free of over 475 drugs, including all World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) prohibited substances, as well as prescription, over-the-counter, and illicit drugs, and provides safety for the testing regimens of the NFL, MLB, NHL, NBA, WNBA, PGA, LPGA, MLS, ATP, WTA, FIFA, FINA, AFL, NRL, NASCAR, UFC, CrossFit, NCAA, military, law enforcement, and first responders.

Scott W. Tunis MD FACS, Medical Director, states “We are committed to maintaining quality control above and beyond the required dietary supplement industry standards. Runners Essentials is manufactured in the USA in a GMP and NSF certified facility, using pharmaceutical grade natural ingredients, is GMO and Gluten Free, and is the only supplement targeted to runners and endurance athletes to carry the gold standard of BSCG Drug Free certification.”

For further information visit www.runnersdailyvitamin.com and www.bscg.org.



