Ritter Pharmaceuticals Announces Last Patient Last Visit in its Phase 3 “Liberatus” Clinical Trial of RP-G28 for Lactose Intolerance

LOS ANGELES, July 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: RTTR) (“Ritter Pharmaceuticals” or the “Company”), a developer of innovative therapeutic products that modulate the gut microbiome to treat gastrointestinal diseases, today announced that the last patient has completed their final visit in the Company’s first pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial of RP-G28 for the potential treatment of lactose intolerance (LI), a study known as “Liberatus” (NCT03597516).

The 557-subject clinical trial began enrollment in late June 2018 and completed on-time in just over a year. Trial finalization leading to data lock and top-line data readout has now begun.

As recently reported, the Company has achieved alignment with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) over key elements of the Liberatus statistical analysis plan including the primary endpoint, secondary endpoints and other critical components.

“RP-G28 is potentially a breakthrough therapy for patients with LI as there are few effective treatment options available today,” said William J. Sandborn, M.D, Chief of the Division of Gastroenterology at the University of California, San Diego and Medical Advisor to Ritter Pharmaceuticals, “The novel mode of action of RP-G28 based on gut modulation has shown great promise and I’m encouraged by this study’s potential to validate the capabilities of gut microbiome modulating therapies while also evaluating relevant clinical outcomes.”

“With the unblinding and topline data readout imminent, we hope to demonstrate that one, 30-day course of treatment with RP-G28 improves tolerance to dairy products in those suffering from LI, ultimately enabling patients to be able to enjoy dairy foods without worrying about the often bothersome and embarrassing symptoms of LI,” said Andrew J. Ritter, CEO of Ritter Pharmaceuticals.

About Phase 3 Liberatus Clinical Trial

The Phase 3, multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, parallel-group Liberatus clinical trial was designed to determine the efficacy, safety and tolerability of RP-G28 to treat lactose intolerance. Participants underwent a 2-week screening period, followed by a randomized 30-day study drug treatment period (RP‑G28 or placebo). Then participants were followed for a 90-day “real-world experience” period to assess study drug response and durability of effect after treatment as patients consume their normal diets, including dairy products. The primary endpoint in this study compares RP-G28 to placebo on the reduction of the lactose intolerance symptom composite score at Day 61, comprised of 30 days of treatment and 30 days of real-world lactose exposure. Secondary endpoints evaluate patients’ continued treatment benefit for 90 days following treatment. The study utilizes prior validated symptom assessment measures and real-time, electronic data capture of patient experiences to document relevant outcomes. In addition, risk-based data review is being conducted through an electronic, centrally-monitored database to assess potential protocol deviations and site quality indicators. The study remains blinded to all participants and while all patients have completed all protocol periods, analysis of the data will not take place until the database has been locked.

About Ritter Pharmaceuticals

Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (www.RitterPharma.com, @RitterPharma) develops innovative therapeutic products that modulate the gut microbiome to treat gastrointestinal diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, RP-G28, has the potential to become the first FDA-approved treatment for lactose intolerance, a condition that affects over one billion people worldwide. RP-G28 is in Phase 3 clinical development with its first Phase 3 clinical trial, known as “Liberatus,” currently in its finalization stage with top-line data expected in early Q4 2019. The Company is further exploring the therapeutic potential that gut microbiome changes may have on treating/preventing a variety of diseases including gastrointestinal diseases, cancer, metabolic, and liver disease.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that express the current beliefs and expectations of Ritter Pharmaceuticals’ management. Any statements contained herein that do not describe historical facts are forward-looking statements, including statements related to our anticipated timing for the release of data from our Liberatus clinical trial, expected trial results, the funding and timing of future clinical studies, interactions and comments related to the FDA and our regulatory strategy and statistical analysis plan. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance and achievements to differ materially from those discussed in such forward-looking statements. Some of the factors that could affect our actual results are included in the periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q that we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they were made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements, except as otherwise required by law, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

