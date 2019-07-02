Surya Psychiatric Clinic Brings Revolutionary FDA-Cleared Mental Health Technology for Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) to Patients in Arizona

Patients in Tucson and beyond are now able to sign up for treatment with cutting-edge Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) therapy for MDD

/EIN News/ -- TUCSON, Ariz., July 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surya Psychiatric Clinic, one of the premier mental and behavioral practices in the country, announced plans to offer patients access to BrainsWay’s Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) therapy for Major Depressive Disorder (MDD). Surya Psychiatric has been operating in Tucson for two years, helping more than 100 patients overcome depression and other mental illnesses.

“As mental health has moved into the forefront of the healthcare discussion, more alternative options have become readily available for patients looking to try different approaches in how they treat their depression,” noted Dr. Tejaskumar B. Patel, CEO and primary psychiatrist for Surya Psychiatric Clinic and Strive TMS Centers. “We are eager to see patients experience the cessation of symptoms many who have undergone Deep TMS treatment realize, and we are proud to be able to offer this service to the members of our community.”

Deep TMS works by administering magnetic waves through a cushioned helmet to targeted deep structures of the brain that have a large impact on patients’ depression symptoms. The treatment is a noninvasive, medication-free option for those with MDD who haven’t been helped completely with medications or are troubled by the unwanted side effects of antidepressants. Deep TMS is an in-office procedure with no systemic side effects. Because it does not require hospitalization or anesthesia, patients can quickly return to normal activities, such as driving, immediately following the session. BrainsWay has been treating depression with Deep TMS for more than 10 years.

Surya Psychiatric Clinic has a devoted team, led by Dr. Patel, whose sole mission is to provide patients with exceptional care in a compassionate, confidential and friendly atmosphere. Whether patients are coming in for a simple check-up or a more complex treatment regimen, Surya’s dedicated team of health practitioners have the skills, passion and resources to manage any and all of the patients’ needs. Surya plans to add BrainsWay’s recently FDA-cleared device for Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder in the coming months, in order to expand the breadth of patients they can help within their community.

Anyone interested in Deep TMS can call Surya Psychiatric Clinic at 520-639-8576 and speak to their team, or visit their website at https://suryapsychiatricclinic.com/.

About Surya Psychiatric Clinic

At Surya Psychiatric Clinic, PLLC, each patient receives an individualized treatment plan customized to their specific psychiatric and medical needs. Catering to a holistic approach that our doctors firmly believe in allows us to optimize the standard of care treatment modalities to best suit patient needs and preferences. Our philosophy leans towards utilizing the least amount of psychiatric medication when necessary, and introducing alternative modalities like yoga, meditation, supplements, exercise, and a healthy diet. To achieve the highest efficacy rates coupled with the safest course of treatment, the frequency and duration of appointments is adjusted on an individual basis.

About BrainsWay

BrainsWay Ltd./ BrainsWay USA (NASDAQ: BWAY), is engaged in the research, development and sales and marketing of a medical system for non-invasive treatment of common brain disorders. The medical system developed and manufactured by the company is based on a unique breakthrough technology called Deep TMS, which can reach significant depth and breadth of the brain and produce broad stimulation and functional modulation of targeted brain areas. In the U.S., the Company’s device has been FDA cleared for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) since 2013 and is now FDA cleared (De-Novo) for the treatment of Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD). The Company's systems have also received CE clearance and are sold worldwide for the treatment of various brain disorders.

BrainsWay Media Contact:

Vanessa Donohue

Brainsway@antennagroup.com

201-465-8008

Surya Media Contact:

Juhee Patel

juheepatel@suryapsychiatriclinic.com

760-209-4411



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.