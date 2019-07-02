Speedcast Government Named Awardee on $3.0 Billion TacCom II Multi-Agency Contract

GAITHERSBURG, Md., July 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) selected Speedcast Government as one of multiple awardees under the Tactical Communications Equipment and Services II (TacCom II) contract vehicle with a total ceiling value of $3.0 Billion over its 5-year term.



TacCom II is designed to provide federal agencies with access to the latest tools and technologies. The contract vehicle features equipment (radios, infrastructure and satellite solutions) and services (systems integration, installation, engineering, and operations and maintenance) to ensure end-to-end transmission of mission-critical data. The equipment and services offered through the contract vehicle can be used for all types of missions including maritime, airborne and land-based.

“Speedcast Government is honored to have been selected as an awardee under the TacCom II vehicle. We are committed to bringing leading-edge technologies, equipment, network and technical services to support DHS and its end users on this important program,” said Moe Abutaleb, CEO of Speedcast Government.

Speedcast Government provides mission-critical communications for military, government, non-governmental and intergovernmental organizations. Our fully managed communications solutions are delivered via a multi-access technology, multi-band and multi-orbit network of 80+ satellites and an interconnecting global terrestrial network, bolstered by extensive on-the-ground local support from 40+ countries. Our managed services are complemented by value-added services such as systems engineering and integration, high-touch professional services, and Airborne ISR and wireless services. UltiSat and Globecomm are now doing business as Speedcast Government. For more information, visit our website at www.speedcastgov.com .

