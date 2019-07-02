$66 Mn Forage Sorghum Seed Market - Global Forecast to 2024

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Forage Sorghum Seed Market Growth, Trends and Forecast (2019 - 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Forage Sorghum Seed Market is estimated to be valued at USD 66.23 Million in 2018. It is projected to reach a value of USD 93.71 Billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 6.0%.



According to FAO, sorghum is one of the lesser water-consuming crops which requires an average of 550 ml of water for its total growing period. Maize, an essential crop for forage, requires an average of 650 ml of water for its total growing period. This peculiarity will reduce the cost of farming because it reduces the additional cost of investing in artificial water resources.



This competitive edge of sorghum over other crops has attracted farmers to grow more sorghum, thereby impacting the increase in demand for the forage sorghum seeds at a global scale. Forage sorghum seed has many exclusive nutritional advantages when fed to cattle, as it is naturally gluten-free. Gluten is a mixture of two proteins, termed prolamin and glutelin that are present in cereal grains, especially wheat. This is responsible for the elastic texture of dough when churned during digestion making digestion difficult.



Scope of the Report



For the purpose of this report, the seeds of sorghum used as forage have been considered. The report does not cover other applications of seeds. Only commercial seeds are taken into account for estimating the global market, and not the farm-saved seeds. The companies in the forage sorghum seed market industry operate mostly in B2C format. Companies which procure and process the raw sorghum seeds and sell it through various distributions are considered. The report defines the market in terms of end-users, who procure sorghum seeds for forage purpose only.



Key Market Trends



Demand For Meat, Dairy And Poultry Products



The main industries using sorghum are animal feed manufacturers, alcohol distilleries, and starch industries. Only rainy-season sorghum is used for industrial purposes. The sorghum varieties available in the United States are completely tannin-free. As a result, sorghum can be used in poultry diets with only minor changes to the other dietary ingredients. In developing countries, such as India and Indonesia, sorghum is produced on a commercial basis and is used exclusively as an animal feed, either in the domestic market or in the export destinations.



According to FAO, global animal products production was low in the year 2010 and reached 176.02 million ton. Over the years, the market has shown a consistent increase leading to 189.43 million ton of production in the year 2014. Sorghum forage is mainly used for feeding livestock. The continuous increase in the production of animal products has resulted in the demand for more feed to rear them. The rising demand for animal products in the global commodity market and the higher prices in the international markets are encouraging farmers to take-up sorghum forage cultivation.



United States Dominate the Global Market



The US forage sorghum seed market was valued at USD 18.97 million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 26.90 million by 2024 while witnessing a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period. The United States cornered largest share, accounting for 84.8% of the total North American forage sorghum seed market in 2018. A steep fall in the sorghum seed sales was observed, especially during the period 2015-16. This is primarily attributed to severe drought conditions, while the production ramped up in the latter part of 2016, and hence the demand for forage sorghum seed increased drastically.



According to statistics provided by United States Department of Agriculture(USDA) over the period of 2016-18, the contribution of major sorghum producing states in the United States such as Kansas and Texas accounted for nearly 60% of the sorghum seed sales in 2018. The United States is one of the major exporters of sorghum silage, and China, Japan, UAE, Saudi Arabia and South Korea are the top five export destinations for the product.



Thus, the rising export demand of the grain sorghum, especially from the massive Chinese feed industry, is expected to boost forage seed sales from the commercially operated sorghum forage farms in the country. Allied Seed, LLC, S&W Seed Co., and Legend Seeds are few major market players offering a huge lineup of forage sorghum seeds in the United States market.



Competitive Landscape



In the forage sorghum seed market, companies are focusing on mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, and partnerships, in order to increase their market share. For instance, in September 2018, S&W Seed Company created a joint venture with AGT Foods Africa (Pty) Ltd (AGT Foods Africa), to establish a new company, SeedVision SA (Pty.) Ltd, which is likely to boost the production and processing facilities, to produce new forage sorghum varieties for sale in Africa, the Middle East countries, and Europe. Blue River Organic Seed launched two new products, bobwhite 6 organic bmr forage sorghum and nighthawk 6 organic bmr sorghum-sudangrass, in 2016, to increase its product portfolio and achieve higher sales and revenue.



Key Topics Covered:



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.2 Restraints

4.3 Porter Five Forces Framework



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION



6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Most Adopted Strategies

6.2 Market Share Analysis

6.3 Company Profiles

6.3.1 Allied Seed LLC

6.3.2 BrettYoung

6.3.3 AgReliant Genetics, LLC

6.3.4 S&W Seed Company

6.3.5 Nuseed

6.3.6 Agricol

6.3.7 Hancock Farm & Seeds Co.

6.3.8 Advanta US LLC

6.3.9 DowDupont Inc.

6.3.10 Barenbrug Holland BV

6.3.11 Blue River Organic Seed

6.3.12 AMPAC Seed

6.3.13 Klein Karoo Seed Marketing

6.3.14 PGG Wrightson (Australia) Pty Ltd

6.3.15 Bayer AG



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



