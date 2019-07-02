Head of States distinguishes Cuban personalities

Havana, ANGOLA, July 2 - The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, decorated on Monday evening several Cuban personalities with the Agostinho Neto Order.,

The Angolan statesman, who is in Cuba on a state visit, honoured the Cuban counterpart, Miguel Mario Diaz-Canel Bermúdez, army general and first secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba (Raul Castro Ruz), General of the Army Corps and Minister of the Revolutionary Armed Forces, Leopoldo Cintra Frias, and his deputy, with the same military rank, Ramon Espinosa Martin.

The brigadier General Raúl Diaz Arguelles Garcia was also honoured, posthumously (he died in combat in Angola in December 11, 1975).

The Cuban authorities, in their turn, distinguished President João Lourenço with the José Marti.

During the ceremony, held at the Palace of Revolution, the Cuban authorities considered the award of the highest Cuban decoration to João Lourenço as proof of respect and friendship for the Angolan people.

The Cuban President reaffirmed his readiness to support the liberation of peoples and the commitment to development, social justice, peace and international order.

For his part, the Angolan Head of State praised Cuba's readiness to defend Angola's homeland and fight for Namibia's independence and for the abolition of the apartheid regime in South Africa.

João Lourenço stressed that thanks to the Cuban contribution, southern Africa is now a region of peace, progress and prosperity.

