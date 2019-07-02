“O Captain! My Captain!” Mike Abrashoff, Former Navy Captain and Leadership Expert, to Command the Main Stage at ConneXions 2019

Commander Mike Abrashoff will share his story and leadership insights from turning one of the Navy’s worst-performing ships into its best within one year

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) is thrilled to announce, as the U.S. prepares to celebrate Independence Day, that former United States Naval Commander and renowned leadership expert Mike Abrashoff will be a featured keynote at Calix ConneXions 2019 . He was the most-junior officer in the Pacific Fleet when he took command of one of its worst performing ships, the USS Benfold. By instilling a sense of ownership among the crew, he turned it into the Navy’s best within a year, winning the prestigious Spokane Trophy for having the highest degree of combat readiness. This stunning story of transformation has lessons for every organization. His simple credo “ It’s Your Ship ,” which became the rallying call for the crew of the Benfold, also became the title of his first New York Times and Wall Street Journal best-selling book.



/EIN News/ -- Since retiring from the Navy, Mike Abrashoff has established himself as an expert in organizational culture and performance, writing three best-selling books and delivering keynotes all over the world. He founded the consulting firm Aegis Performance Group , which works with organizations to address leadership, talent, and performance challenges. His team prompts leaders at all levels to create new ways to elevate individual, team, and organizational performance. As a speaker, Mike Abrashoff inspires audiences to rethink their beliefs about leadership and culture in order to focus on the collective – engagement, teamwork, and accountability – preparing leaders to take the initiative and lead.

“Mike Abrashoff demonstrated uncanny leadership ability by establishing a culture within his crew that drove a dramatic performance turnaround when the stakes couldn’t have been higher,” said Matt Collins, chief marketing officer at Calix. “He is a truly inspiring leader, who will share his insights on driving the breakthrough performance we all seek, both as individuals and as organizations. The theme for ConneXions 2019 is ‘It’s Your Time to Lead,’ so a leadership expert like Mike Abrashoff is a perfect keynote to close out our general session.”

Registration is now open for Calix ConneXions 2019 , the industry’s premier Innovation and User Conference, taking place October 26-29, 2019 at the Wynn in Las Vegas. Register today!

