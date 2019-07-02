PDI Discusses Award-Winning Power Solutions For Mission-Critical Facilities at DCD> SanFran

Company Showcases Busway, Monitoring and Other Power Innovations in Booth #1

RICHMOND, Va., July 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Power Distribution, Inc. (PDI), the leading supplier of power distribution and monitoring solutions for data centers and other critical or high-value electrical systems, today announced the company will showcase its PDI PowerLok PDU strip, PDI’s WaveStar® Infinity Monitoring and PowerWave 2™ Busway System at DCD San Francisco (Booth #1) July 11-12,2019. The mission-critical power distribution systems are among the industry’s first and most innovative solutions for quickly reconfiguring and monitoring server rack power needs.

PDI PowerLok PDU strip will be among products PDI will showcase at DCD San Francisco.



PDI's award-winning, market-first WaveStar® Infinity Monitoring will be showcased at DCD San Francisco.





/EIN News/ -- DCD>San Francisco brings together the unique ecosystem that has been developed to support large digital infrastructure investments. DCD attendees who visit PDI’s booth will see first-hand, how easy it is to reconfigure the power feed to server racks with a configurable busway system requiring simple tools to install and engage. PDI’s family of products on display will include:

PDI’s PowerWave 2™ Busway System – A 2018 Plant Engineering Product of the Year and a Gold Stevie ® Award winner, this power solution offers the industry’s smallest ‘keep out’ area, with a simple installation that fits any size busrail. The system can be deployed from 225 Amp to 1000 Amp systems.



and a winner, this power solution offers the industry’s smallest ‘keep out’ area, with a simple installation that fits any size busrail. The system can be deployed from 225 Amp to 1000 Amp systems. PDI’s WaveStar ® Infinity Monitoring – The most advanced power distribution equipment monitoring and metering solution, enabling prompt and informed decisions to support fault detection, energy management, and tenant billing applications. In 2018 WaveStar was the most decorated power innovation with 2018 Data Center Excellence Award winner by InfoTECH Spotlight and Top Product of the Year honor in the Environmental Leader and Energy Manager Today Product & Project Awards.



– The most advanced power distribution equipment monitoring and metering solution, enabling prompt and informed decisions to support fault detection, energy management, and tenant billing applications. In 2018 WaveStar was the most decorated power innovation with 2018 Data Center Excellence Award winner by InfoTECH Spotlight and Top Product of the Year honor in the Environmental Leader and Energy Manager Today Product & Project Awards. PDI PowerLok PDU strip – Available October 2019 and in partnership with GateView , the new PowerLok is a high-reliability, rack PDU with up to 48 receptacles as well as data and communication options. The new PDU’s innovation resides within soldered connections from line cord to receptacles for no insulation displacement and angled input whips to reduce bend radius.

Power-up your data center facility with the market’s best power solutions, stop by PDI Booth #1 at DCD> San Francisco or contact PDI at +1-804-737-9880 or email info@pdicorp.com .

About Power Distribution, Inc. (PDI)

Power Distribution, Inc. (PDI) is a pioneer of innovative power transformation, power distribution, and intelligent power monitoring solutions for mission-critical operations. The company leverages its ISO standards-based manufacturing facilities in Virginia and California, as well as partner and customer collaborations, to create the broadest range of award-winning solutions in the industry. Through the PDI and ONYX brand names, these industry-leading solutions are sought after by data center, industrial and other mission-critical facilities and backed by continued global service and support. The net result: One company to provide and to service the end-to-end power needs of a 24x7 connected world. For more information, please visit www.pdicorp.com .

